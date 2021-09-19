No Sunday Scaries, Just Our 2021 Emmys Best Dressed List

Scroll To See More Images

When I think about most award shows, I think of awkwardly-scripted presenter speeches, too-long run times and seen-it-before fashion moments. But not the Emmys! For some reason, the Emmys epitomize Hollywood glamour in my eyes—hey, maybe it’s all the movie star magic making its way down the carpet! If you disagree, let these gorgeous Emmys 2021 fashion moments change your mind.

Of course, last year’s Emmys were certainly, less than glamorous. But hey, we were in the middle of a pandemic just doing our best to stay safe! Almost the entirety of the show was shot remotely, with producers 130 video kits sent out to nominees to broadcast themselves all dolled up at their homes. Forget six feet apart—nominees spanned 10 countries in terms of distance!

Still, nominated fashionistas made sure to serve looks, even if they were only walking the carpet of their living room floor. Tracee Ellis Ross wowed in a gold ruffled Alexandre Vauthier gown, Zendaya showed love to Christopher John Rogers’ signature tulip skirt with a fun purple look and Uzo Aduba wore a tee to honor the late Breonna Taylor in no doubt the most powerful ensemble of the evening.

Fast-forward to 2021 and the Emmys are in person, although they’re being held in a tent outside of their usual indoor location at the L.A. Live entertainment complex. That didn’t slow stars down from serving looks, though! Below, scroll through our favorites of the evening.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen’s dress is from none other than The Row. Two twins designing a gown for their younger sister? It’s too cute, my heart can’t handle it!!!

Yara Shahidi

Yara! Shahidi! Needs! To! Wear! More! Green!!!! This Dior number just shot to the top of my best-dressed list.

Dan Levy

One of my best-dressed for the night, Levy looks incredible in a full monochrome royal blue look with a tie closure on the jacket.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae did not have to go this hard, but I’m so insanely glad she did. Chain mail never looked so sexy!

Michaela Coel

Neons and bright, saturated colors ruled the carpet. Michaela Coel positively owned this highlighter hue!

Billy Porter

Always one to serve, Porter showed up in a striking all-black look featuring wing-like pleated sleeve details, a breathtaking emerald and diamond necklace and tons of blingy rings and bracelets.

Nicole Byer

Nicole Beyer’s stunning purple off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano dress was an absolute knockout. The updo really pulls it all together!

Jennifer Coolidge

Also in Siriano, Jennifer Coolidge looked ridiculously chic in a gown with draped cape detail and glossy blonde waves.

Nicolette Robinson

The sheer skirt on Nicolette Robinson’s navy blue dress adds just a touch of sex appeal to an otherwise classic gown.

Anya Taylor-Joy

She always makes a statement, but Anya Taylor-Joy might’ve outdone herself in this marvelous Dior number.

Allison Janney

Allison Janney looks the epitome of elegance in this expertly-tailored white dress. I love the swooping detail at the neckline that turns into a fringe moment at the bottom.

Kaley Cuoco

This year, Kaley Cuoco went bold with custom Vera Wang and a neon colorway. The perfectly-matched sandals are an excellent finishing touch.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson’s Elie Saab dress isn’t just sexy…it had POCKETS!

Amy Poehler

Hot Take: The hem is a little unfinished, but I really like the concept behind Amy Poehler’s blazer-over-gown look.

Angela Bassett

Talk about making a statement on the carpet! Presenter Angela Bassett slayed in this black gown with incredible fuchsia ruffling down the front.

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush looks so classic in this pale pink gown, which she contrasted with a red lip and matching clutch.

MJ Rodriguez

MJ Rodriguez (our Summer of Love cover star, FYI!) wowed in this vintage Atelier Versace teal number with a super-high leg slit.

Mandy Moore

At first glance, Mandy Moore is in a basic red dress. But further inspection proves the tule on the Carolina Herrera skirt creates a far more exciting silhouette than we usually see from Moore. Bravo!

Beanie Feldstein

Always a favorite for me, Beanie looked extremely chic in this belted metallic dress. I wish you could see the way this material moved in person. Swoon.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The lady in red, Tracee Ellis Ross went for a slightly oversized one-shoulder moment with tons of sparkle.

Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett served the most magical princesscore vibes in this tiered dress. Her dark lip edged it up juuust enough!

Mindy Kaling

It’s not easy to stand out in a black dress, but wow, Mindy Kaling DID. THAT. Talk about a perfect fit.

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara can do no wrong and this look is proof. I love that she went with a draped pant silhouette instead of a gown.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington’s silver surfer aesthetic is just so damn cool. I’m also loving that she chose to lean into those trendy corset vibes!

Sarah Paulson

I thought this was Adele at first. Anyone else?Trust me, Sarah Paulson, that’s a great thing. You look incredible!