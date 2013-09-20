It’s awards season again! The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards will air this Sunday on CBS (at 8 p.m. EST), and we can’t wait to see what host Neil Patrick Harris has in store for us. With the current TV climate being stronger than ever, nearly all of the categories feature strong performances and worthy nominees, from Kerry Washington to Lena Dunham.
Of course, we’re most excited about the red carpet. Every year, the small screen’s finest bring their A-game when it comes to the Emmys, and in recent years, we’ve seen starlets like Sofia Vergara kill the competition in a mermaid Zuhair Murad gown and Claire Danes redefine maternity chic in Lanvin.
The history of the Emmys red carpet is packed with some dazzling moments, as well, like Jennifer Aniston showing up with odd dreadlocks in 1999, then-It-girl Mischa Barton making spaghetti straps chic in Oscar de la Renta in 2005, and Sarah Jessica Parker doing Carrie Bradshaw proud in Chanel couture in 2004.
In honor of this Sunday’s show, take a look back at 20 memorable fashion moments from the Emmy Awards!
MORE ON STYLECASTER:
See the 2013 Emmy Nominations
Style & Error: Emmys 2012 Best and Worst Dressed
Beyoncé Got Three Emmy Nominations For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Mischa Barton glistened in a form-fitting champagne colored Oscar de la Renta spaghetti-strap gown in 2005.
Photo:
FilmMagic
Va-va-voom! Sofia Vergara flaunted her trademark curves in this mermaid Zuhair Murad dress in 2012.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow wore a two-piece Pucci ensemble in 2011 that Kim Kardashian later wore.
Photo:
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker did Carrie Bradshaw proud in this Chanel couture gown back in 2004.
Photo:
WireImage
Pregnant and fabulous! Claire Danes accepted her "Homeland" Emmy in a yellow Lanvin gown in 2012.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin wore a whimsical Monique Lhuillier number at the 2012 Emmys.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Padma Lakshmi channeled the Emmy statuette in a bronze satin Armani Prive dress in 2011.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Blake Lively took the plunge in a revealing red Versace frock in 2009.
Photo:
SIPA/SIPA
"Mad Men" star Jessica Pare killed it in custom Jason Wu in 2012.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
How could we not include this? Jennifer Aniston turned up at the 1999 awards show with bizarre dreadlocks and a brown Randolph Duke beaded dress.
Photo:
Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage
Nicole Kidman took a style risk in this embellished Antonio Berardi dress at the 2012 show.
Photo:
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Former "Gossip Girl" actress Leighton Meester was a style star in this angelic white Bottega Veneta gown back in 2009.
Photo:
FilmMagic
Nina Dobrev looked amazing in a red Donna Karan dress at the 2011 show.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mindy Kaling wore a deep green St. John dress in 2012.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
January Jones made a statement in a gothic Zac Posen gown in 2012.
Photo:
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Tina Fey, the queen of comedy, wore Alexander McQueen in 2012.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kate Winslet accepted an Emmy for "Mildred Pierce" in a red cap-sleeve Elie Saab frock in 2011.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
For her gig as the host of the show back in 2011, Jane Lynch wore a whopping four David Meister dresses.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amy Poehler sparkled in Peter Som back in 2011.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images