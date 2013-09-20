It’s awards season again! The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards will air this Sunday on CBS (at 8 p.m. EST), and we can’t wait to see what host Neil Patrick Harris has in store for us. With the current TV climate being stronger than ever, nearly all of the categories feature strong performances and worthy nominees, from Kerry Washington to Lena Dunham.

Of course, we’re most excited about the red carpet. Every year, the small screen’s finest bring their A-game when it comes to the Emmys, and in recent years, we’ve seen starlets like Sofia Vergara kill the competition in a mermaid Zuhair Murad gown and Claire Danes redefine maternity chic in Lanvin.

The history of the Emmys red carpet is packed with some dazzling moments, as well, like Jennifer Aniston showing up with odd dreadlocks in 1999, then-It-girl Mischa Barton making spaghetti straps chic in Oscar de la Renta in 2005, and Sarah Jessica Parker doing Carrie Bradshaw proud in Chanel couture in 2004.

In honor of this Sunday’s show, take a look back at 20 memorable fashion moments from the Emmy Awards!

