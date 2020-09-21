Everyone At The Emmys Wore This Classic Color

Scroll To See More Images

Though the Emmys didn’t boast a star-filled red carpet this year, plenty of your favorite celebrities still decided to dress up for the virtual awards show—and for that I will be eternally thankful, because I did not want to miss out on the fashion moments. Award show looks are always some of my favorites, but I wasn’t sure how many ensembles I’d even get to see with everyone at home. Thankfully, there were still plenty of looks to swoon over—and even some noteworthy trends(!!). Even without a red carpet, there was a serious black dress trend at the 2020 Emmys. It just goes to show: no matter what’s going on in the world, the black dress (and all-black ensembles in general, frankly) is always a classic!

From Catherine O’Hara of Schitt’s Creek (AKA the show that won basically every award) to Jennifer Aniston, we saw so many celebrities rocking gorgeous, long black dresses. And it makes sense—a black dress or all-black outfit is always chic and sophisticated and never goes out of style, no matter what year it is. You could look at some black dress red carpet looks from the year 1985 and, aside from some hair and makeup differences, place them in 2020 with no hesitation. Black is an awards show go-to, and I don’t blame these stars for showing up in black dresses this year.

Of course, not all black dresses and designer gowns look the same. Some are more elaborate (as you’ll see with Catherine O’Hara’s glitzy number) and some are simple and sleek. Black slip dresses, embellished black dresses, a-line black dresses, classic black suiting and more all made appearances at the 2020 Emmys, so peep the best looks below and then run to your closet and give your favorite LBD a hug. You might not have anywhere to wear it right now, but that’s OK; it’ll never go out of style!

Catherine O’Hara

Emmy-winning Catherine O’Hara looked absolutely stunning in a Valentino dress at the 2020 Emmys. It’s very Moira Rose, and I’m so here for it. (The sparkly sleeves, though!)

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon doesn’t often stray from classic gowns and simple silhouettes, and her Emmys at-home look is no different. Wearing a black Louis Vuitton gown from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection, LV’s Lune Bleue earrings and ring and Astre Rouge bracelet, she looked as radiant as ever.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has been an Emmys staple since her Friends days, and she’s definitely bringing the ’90s vibes with this black slip dress. Simple? Sure, but her sparkly jewels definitely make this look stand out on the livestream.

Annie Murphy

Not all all-black ensembles are dresses! Emmy-winner Annie Murphy from Schitt’s Creek stepped out in Canada in n gorgeous Valentino look worthy of an award itself.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox never disappoints, folks! Her gorgeous Emmys dress is proof that a black gown doesn’t have to be simple or boring; it can be jaw-dropping, sexy and totally unique. Though she didn’t win for Guest Actress in a Drama Series this year, her outfit won our hearts.