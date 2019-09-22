These Emmy Red Carpet Looks Were Certainly Award-Winning

Scroll To See More Images

It’s the most exciting night on television, so it makes sense that our favorite stars put on their most stunning fashion looks. With so many of our favorite TV stars vying for that sunning trophy–the Emmys 2019 fashion looks were certainly award-worthy. With the entire Game of Thrones cast gracing the red carpet together for one last time and legends from some of the most acclaimed streaming series in the running, it was a fabulous night had by all.

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Ever since nominations were announced way back in July–the most glamorous stars on TV have been plotting and planning their gowns and suits. Per usual, the awards were split into two categories–drama and comedy, but there was nothing hilarious about the way these celebs graced the carpet.

A-listers came dripping in glitter, lace, and diamonds, and there were a few fashion moments that will forever be imprinted on our brains. With everything we saw here, we already know that once the Oscars come around in February, we’re hardly going to be able to contain ourselves.

Check out every look from the Emmys 2019 red carpet ahead.

Indya Moore

Actress Indya Moore stunned in a white Grecian inspired gown. Her groundbreaking series Pose is nominated for an Outstanding Drama Series.

Padma Lakshmi

The author, activist and Top Chef host looked fierce in pale blue.

MJ Rodriguez

The Pose actress looked fierce in a bright hot pink gown.

James Van Der Beek

The Dawson’s Creek and Pose alum looks perfectly poised in his velvet tux. Let’s see how he does on this season of Dancing With the Stars.

Milo Ventimiglia

Everyone’s favorite TV day showed up looked dapper. Hopefully, he’ll snag an Emmy for his role as Jack Pearson on This Is Us for a Lead Actor in A Drama Series.

Laverne Cox

Orange Is the New Black might be over, but Queen Laverne looked absolutely dazzling. Hopefully, she’ll snag an Emmy for her guest role on the final season of the show.

Vera Farmiga

You might know Vera Farmiga from Bates Motel but tonight she showed up in red to celebrate her nomination as a Supporting Actress on the critically acclaimed series, When They See Us.

Giuliana Rancic

The E! News co-anchor kept it chic in black.

Dascha Polanco

This OITNB actress looked extravagant in pink as she stepped on the purple carpet.

Brittany Snow

The Almost Family actress gave us modern cinderella vibes.

Patricia Clarkson

The Sharp Objects actress glittered in red. She’s nominated for an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in the HBO show.

Jameela Jamil

The body-positive activist and Good Place actress looked like a jewel in jade.

Alfie Allen

The Game of Thrones alum may not have survived the final season–but he looked super sharp on the purple carpet.

Bethenny Frankel

The businesswoman and reality starlet might be down with the Real Housewives of New York, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t know how to step out.

RuPaul

The LGBTQ icon came to slay in a black and pink suit. His acclaimed series, RuPaul’s Drag Race is nominated for Best Reality-Competition Program.

Daniel Levy

Schitt’s Creek might be a wrap, but this actor/writer/creator just inked a massive overall deal with ABC Studios. He has a lot to celebrate tonight.

Catherine O’Hara

The Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek alum was definitely giving us ’60s vibes with this black and white blocked number. She also nominated tonight for her work on Schitt’s Creek.

Laura Linney

The legendary actress is nominated for her role in the acclaimed Netflix drama series, Ozark.

Aidy Bryant

Though the Shrill actress isn’t nominated tonight, she looked perfect in her party attire.

Kate McKinnon

The acclaimed Saturday Night Live comedian is nominated again this year for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Ben Stiller

The renowned actor is nominated this year for his work in directing the limited series, Escape at Dannemora.

Ted Danson

The Good Place might be gearing up for the final season, but this Cheers alum is all smiles since he’s been nominated for his work on the show.

