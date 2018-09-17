Emmys 2018: What Every Celebrity Wore on the Red Carpet

The 2018 Emmys are finally here, and as excited as we are to find out who will take home the coveted golden statuettes (Will This Is Us take down Westworld? Will Stranger Things get anything?), if we’re being honest, we’re really here for what the celebrities will wear on the red carpet. The 70th Annual Primetime Emmys include a bevy of fan-favorite celebrities, from Issa Rae to Millie Bobby Brown, and while the chances that they take home an award may be slim, the red carpet gives everyone a chance to feel like a winner.
Before you celebrate TV’s biggest night, take a look at what the stars wore on the red carpet, from the show-stopping dresses to the out-there fashion. Hollywood is sometimes hit or miss, but when it comes to red carpets, the style never disappoints. Find out what your favorite celebrities wore for the 2018 Emmys ahead.
Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Constance Wu
Constance Wu
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton
Samira Wiley
Samira Wiley
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Issa Rae
Issa Rae
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi
Alexis Bledel
Alexis Bledel
Ellie Kemper
Ellie Kemper
Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine Petsch
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning
Allison Brie
Allison Brie
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright
Poppy Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne
Madeline Brewer
Madeline Brewer
Yvonne Strahovski
Yvonne Strahovski
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie
Britney Young
Britney Young
Tina Fey
Tina Fey
Kate McKinnon
Kate McKinnon
Regina King
Regina King
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji
Betty Gilpin
Betty Gilpin
Chrissy Metz
Chrissy Metz
Joey King
Joey King
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan
Connie Britton
Connie Britton
Keri Russell
Keri Russell
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles
Aidy Bryant
Aidy Bryant
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz