StyleCaster
Share

Emmys 2018: What Every Celebrity Wore on the Red Carpet

What's hot
StyleCaster

Emmys 2018: What Every Celebrity Wore on the Red Carpet

by
Emmys 2018: What Every Celebrity Wore on the Red Carpet
56 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images. Design: Ashley Britton/STYLECASTER.

The 2018 Emmys are finally here, and as excited as we are to find out who will take home the coveted golden statuettes (Will This Is Us take down Westworld? Will Stranger Things get anything?), if we’re being honest, we’re really here for what the celebrities will wear on the red carpet. The 70th Annual Primetime Emmys include a bevy of fan-favorite celebrities, from Issa Rae to Millie Bobby Brown, and while the chances that they take home an award may be slim, the red carpet gives everyone a chance to feel like a winner.

MORE: Is the Trend of Dark High School TV Better or Worse for Teens?

Before you celebrate TV’s biggest night, take a look at what the stars wore on the red carpet, from the show-stopping dresses to the out-there fashion. Hollywood is sometimes hit or miss, but when it comes to red carpets, the style never disappoints. Find out what your favorite celebrities wore for the 2018 Emmys ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 56
Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
Constance Wu
Constance Wu
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Samira Wiley
Samira Wiley
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Issa Rae
Issa Rae
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Alexis Bledel
Alexis Bledel
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Ellie Kemper
Ellie Kemper
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine Petsch
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Allison Brie
Allison Brie
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Poppy Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Madeline Brewer
Madeline Brewer
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Yvonne Strahovski
Yvonne Strahovski
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Photo: Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Britney Young
Britney Young
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Tina Fey
Tina Fey
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Kate McKinnon
Kate McKinnon
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Regina King
Regina King
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Betty Gilpin
Betty Gilpin
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Chrissy Metz
Chrissy Metz
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Joey King
Joey King
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Connie Britton
Connie Britton
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Keri Russell
Keri Russell
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Aidy Bryant
Aidy Bryant
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Times Celebrities Fessed Up to Getting Plastic Surgery

15 Times Celebrities Fessed Up to Getting Plastic Surgery
  • Angela Sarafyan
  • Elisabeth Moss
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
  • Emilia Clarke
  • Chrissy Teigen
  • Constance Wu
  • Millie Bobby Brown
  • Sandra Oh
  • Thandie Newton
  • Samira Wiley
  • Evan Rachel Wood
  • Sarah Paulson
  • Claire Foy
  • Yara Shahidi
  • Mandy Moore
  • Vanessa Kirby
  • Jessica Biel
  • Kirsten Dunst
  • Issa Rae
  • Tiffany Haddish
  • Natalia Dyer
  • Sadie Sink
  • Padma Lakshmi
  • Alexis Bledel
  • Ellie Kemper
  • Madelaine Petsch
  • Dakota Fanning
  • Allison Brie
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Letitia Wright
  • Poppy Delevingne
  • Madeline Brewer
  • Yvonne Strahovski
  • Heidi Klum
  • Michelle Dockery
  • Kristen Bell
  • Gwendoline Christie
  • Britney Young
  • Tina Fey
  • Kate McKinnon
  • Regina King
  • Sydney Sweeney
  • Tatiana Maslany
  • Yvonne Orji
  • Betty Gilpin
  • Chrissy Metz
  • Joey King
  • Leslie Jones
  • Rachel Brosnahan
  • Connie Britton
  • Keri Russell
  • Maya Rudolph
  • Natasha Lyonne
  • Sara Bareilles
  • Aidy Bryant
  • Zazie Beetz
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share