Every Celebrity Look from the 2017 Emmys Red Carpet

The 2017 Emmy awards are finally here. Frequently dubbed “television’s biggest night,” the Emmys are a major moment for the small screen’s biggest stars—from drama favorites like “This Is Us” breakout Chrissy Metz to comedy veterans such as Julia Louis Dreyfus—who gather to celebrate the year’s greatest TV achievements.

And while we’re pumped to hear Stephen Colbert‘s opening monologue and find out whether stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Reese Witherspoon will take home a coveted Emmy statuette, let’s be real—what we’re really in for is the fashion.

We thrive on seeing killer look after look stream down the red carpet. And even if our favorite celebrities don’t leave with an Emmy, they can still win the fashion game—which, to us, is just as prestigious in its own way.

So, before you tune into the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT tonight, take a look at what all your favorite TV stars are wearing, ahead.