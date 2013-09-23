Emmy Awards 2013: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

The 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are underway inside Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater, with star after star taking their seats to find out who’s the best of the best on television. But before that, of course, there was the red carpet.
An early strong showing came courtesy of “Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockey, who looked red hot in a satin halter gown by Prada. Another star who killed it: young “Mad Men” star Kiernan Shipka, who wore a fresh-off-the-runway floral dress from Delpozo’s Spring 2014 collection.
"Downton Abbey" star Michelle Dockery wore a gorgeous red halter gown from Prada.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Mad Men" Kiernan Shipka wore a fresh-off-the-runway, age-appropriate dress from Delpozo's Spring 2014 collection.
Photo:
AFP/Getty Images
Style muse Kerry Washington wore a fresh-off-the-runway gown from Marchesa's Spring 2014 collection.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Mad Men" star Christina Hendricks embodied "va-va-voom!" in a sexy black dress by Christian Siriano.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Mad Men" star Elisabeth Moss wore a classic black-and-white gown from Andrew Gn.
Photo:
Getty Images
Red carpet staple and the night's Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus looked stunning in a sparkling column by Monique Lhuillier.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Girls" creator Lena Dunham wore a floral and teal gown by Prada.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Julianna Marguiles wore a white satin gown with black floral embellishments from Reed Krakoff.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Homeland" star Claire Danes wore a plunging, embellished lace gown from Armani Privé.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Modern Family" star Julie Bowen wore an elaborately cut mermaid gown by Zac Posen.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rose Byrne looked svelte in a sleek two-piece Calvin Klein column in pastel pink.
Photo:
Getty Images
"New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel looked lovely in a power blue satin creation.
Photo:
Getty Images
E! television host Giuliana Rancic worked an embellished mermaid gown in power blue from Mikael D.
"Project Runway" stars Heidi Klum (in Atelier Versace) and Tim Gunn posed together on the red carpet.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Mad Men" star Jessica Paré opted for a cerulean Oscar de la Renta satin gown from the Spring 2014, which she paired with black accessories.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter wore an on-trend pastel pink gown with a dazzling waist.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Bones" star Emily Deschanel looked lovely in lace from Houghton.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland went with a lace-embellished hunter green dress by CH Carolina Herrera.
Photo:
AFP/Getty Images
Funny lady, writer, and actress Mindy Kaling wore a curve-hugging plum gown by George Chakras.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Orange Is The New Black" star Taylor Schilling looked ravishing in all-white Thakoon.
Photo:
Getty Images
"House of Cards" star Kristen Connolly arrived in a body-contouring, chevron-inspired gown.
Photo:
Getty Images
Singer Jewel rocked the mermaid trend, opting for an embellished design.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco arrived in an oxblood empire waist dress.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Gia Coppola arrived on the arm of designer Zac Posen, who also designed her satin cocktail dress.
Photo:
Getty Images
"How I Met Your Mother" star Cobie Smulders arrived in a curve-huggin pastel pink dress by J. Mendel.
Photo:
Getty Images
Actress Malin Akerman walked the red carpet in a body-hugging white lace mermaid dress by Marchesa.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Glee" star Jane Lynch walked the red carpet in her trademark sleek black suit and corresponding pumps.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Comedian Sarah Silverman wore a classic LBD.
Photo:
Getty Images
Funny lady Amy Poehler wore an embellished black Basler dress.
Photo:
Getty Images
Actress Laura Dern went with an open-back lace pastel dress from Naeem Khan's Spring 2014 collection.
Photo:
Getty Images
Allison Janney wore a bright fuchsia gown with cap sleeves.
Photo:
Getty Images
"30 Rock" star and creator Tina Fey walked the red carpet in a body-hugging cobalt gown by Narciso Rodriguez.
Photo:
AFP/Getty Images
"How I Met Your Mother" star Alyson Hannigan wore a royal purple Marchesa mermaid gown with a long train.
Photo:
Getty Images
"30 Rock" star Jane Krakowski wore a satin gown in deep turquoise.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Nurse Jackie" star Edie Falco wore an eye-catching gown in bright lilac.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Country maven Carrie Underwood wore a deep purple gown from Romona Keveza's Fall 2013 collection.
Photo:
Getty Images
Brother and sister duo Derek and Julianne Hough (in Jenny Packham Spring 2014) arrived to the show together.
Photo:
Getty Images
Funny lady Leslie Mann was another star who rocked a chevron-inspired print.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara wore her tried-and-true curve-hugging Vera Wang mermaid, this time matching the color to the carpet beneath her feet.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Mad Men" star January Jones wore an embellished pastel pale column.
Photo:
Getty Images
"So You Think You Can Dance?" host Cat Deeley wore a cutout black column.
Photo:
Getty Images
"Girls" star Allison Williams arrived in a cobalt satin A-line dress by Ralph Lauren.
"House of Cards" star Kate Mara wore an all-white, mixed-texture column by J. Mendel.
Photo:
Getty Images