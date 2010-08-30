Emmy’s 2010 Blackout: The Color Of The Night

The red carpet is probably the most yawn-worthy place in fashion where we’re concerned. We’re more proponents of the risk takers on the streets at fashion weeks the world over those chicks who get dressed with the sole purpose of shocking The Sartorialist and hoping Tommy Ton has a fashion stroke over their deadly shoes.
The ladies at last night’s 62nd Annual Emmy Awards must have been feeling similarly, because probably 80% of them opted for basic black. Listen, we’re New Yorkers, we get black, we live eat and breathe black, but if we had one night to kill a couture gown, you best bet it will be utterly fabulous. We’re not saying they didn’t look pretty per s but… maybe boring? Yep, that’s the word. Nonetheless some did it better than others, while others took a note from Rachel Zoe, wherein every girl MUST have a white moment on the red carpet. Read on for our mostly black recap with a splash of pink and a girl who got a little too overzealous in the fashion closet.
Heidi rocked black Marchesa and Christian Louboutin spiked heels like only someone with the nickname The Body can. Read: flawlessly. This look may not be full of surprises, but lady looks hot, no doubt.
There is nothing that makes our heart stop faster than black lace. Angela Kinsey proved what an incredible actress she is playing against type as a cat-loving single girl on The Office in this gorgous fishtail Romona Keveza gown.
Oh Sookie, we commend you for donning Alexander McQueen and though the detail is nothing short of artistry, the volume of the gown just eats you alive (and not in that sexy Eric Northman way). We're willing to call that you looked better all nude-like on your Rolling Stone cover.
Paula is proving that she can still look lovely, even unemployed. When we're out of work we're more likely donning American Apparel sweats and tousled chignon (yah that's what we're calling our messy bun), but the former AI judge wore strapless sequin Dolce & Gabbana like she was up for an award. Props.
Eva Longoria, we can't even believe Desperate Housewives is still on, but you can certainly rock a red carpet look like a pro. This tiny wonder shows Anna Paquin how little chicks do it in Robert Rodriguez Black Label.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus opted for some on-trend sheer detail in a Narciso Rodriguez dress. We love that she was willing to get a little sexy and those jade green earrings are nothing short of stunning.
Julianna Margulies has a small case of big-head-little-body in this L'Wren Scott sparkly creation. We're hoping it's the angle, but either way we appreciate a little razzle dazzle on the red carpet. It appeals to our inner fabulous.
Kelly Osbourne continues to surprise with her fashion prowess. This Tony Ward Couture gown in her Pop's fave color fits flawlessly, thought that beauty look leaves a bit to be desired.
We understand if you need to adjust your eyes for this flash of white after that sea of black, but Rose Byrne wins our jaded take on best dressed in Gucci with a touch a gold. It's modern with a Grecian twist and although her 'do is reminding us a bit too much of Helena Bonham Carter she's still a stunner.
Claire Danes took home an award for Best Actress in a Mini Series and looked amazing doing so in Giorgio Armani. Again with that sparkle, it just warms our bored with red carpet fashion hearts.
A Kardashian will never be our best dressed pick, in part because we cannot stand people who are wealthy for no reason (fame is fine, money, not so much). Nevertheless, this Marchesa column gown is pretty, pretty and this chick has mastered the fierce face.
Felicity, Felicity we hate to be mean to you in any way. You're so pretty and delicate looking and that one time we were in a VIP area with you, you were just the sweetest thing. But that sad Pepto halter that's sagging in all the wrong places and clashes with the carpet (which let's face it, you knew what color the carpet was going to be) is simply, in a word a wreck.
And for the "This Is My Time To Shine, I Was In An Episode Of One Tree Hill Once And So That Means I Can Dress Like It's The Oscars Because I'm Presenting" Dress Award, Maria Menounos is the clear winner. The glorified E! host's so pretty BUT so ostentatious Ralph & Russo custom gown has 15,000 Swarovski crystal elements and definite delusional vibe.