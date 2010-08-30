Emmy’s 2010 Blackout: The Color Of The Night

The red carpet is probably the most yawn-worthy place in fashion where we’re concerned. We’re more proponents of the risk takers on the streets at fashion weeks the world over those chicks who get dressed with the sole purpose of shocking The Sartorialist and hoping Tommy Ton has a fashion stroke over their deadly shoes.

The ladies at last night’s 62nd Annual Emmy Awards must have been feeling similarly, because probably 80% of them opted for basic black. Listen, we’re New Yorkers, we get black, we live eat and breathe black, but if we had one night to kill a couture gown, you best bet it will be utterly fabulous. We’re not saying they didn’t look pretty per s but… maybe boring? Yep, that’s the word. Nonetheless some did it better than others, while others took a note from Rachel Zoe, wherein every girl MUST have a white moment on the red carpet. Read on for our mostly black recap with a splash of pink and a girl who got a little too overzealous in the fashion closet.