Emmy Rossum Parodied Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Video, and It Was Hilarious

We’re not ashamed to admit we teared up (OK—some of us actually sobbed) when we watched Kylie Jenner’s now-famous pregnancy video “To Our Daughter.” The almost-12-minute video, narrated by BFF Jordyn Woods to Kylie’s unborn baby Stormi Webster, detailed how Jenner and Travis Scott met, fell in love, and started a family. It actually pulled at our heartstrings and at the time, we thought nothing else could be done like it.

Well, the time has come to think again because Emmy Rossum and the cast of Showtime’s “Shameless” recently recreated the video, and we’re crying all over again (only this time from laughter). In an effort to promote their ninth season, the crew put together a two-minute video, titled “To Our Fans,” that follows Jenner’s video almost to the tee.

Rossum, who plays Fiona Gallagher, narrates over clips from the show and press functions about how the show got started, how cast grew as a family, and how much love they have for each other—and especially for the fans. The video was so tender—even though most of the shots from the show go against these statements (such as Fiona’s dad being thrown off a bridge. Um.) Finally, to top it off, they used the exact same soothing music from Jenner’s video. Incredible.

Just like how Jenner’s video faded to black and revealed her baby’s birthday, “Shameless” did the same thing announcing when and where to watch their show: “To Our Fans Season 9 Premieres September 9 9/8C Only On Showtime.” If you weren’t a fan of the show before, this is a good reason to jump on board now.