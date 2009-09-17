Emmy Nominees: What They Should Be Wearing

Elisabeth Moss and Betsey Johnson

As Peggy Olsen on Mad Men, Elisabeth Moss (nominated for Most Outstanding Actress in a Drama) tends to be a bit dowdy and socially awkward. However, the girl is only 27, and needs to wear some color to make up for the drab, super boring outfits she wears on the show. Betsey Johnson is anything but subtle, and just might cause Moss to stand out, something that’s hard to do when you work with January Jones.

Tina Fey and Jason Wu

Being that Liz Lemon only wears skirts from K-Mart and stained button-downs from The Dress Barn…we need our Tina Fey (nominated for Most Outstanding Actress in a Comedy) to show off the hotness she has going on underneath the sarcasm and satirical puns. Jason Wu would keep her close to the White House (dressing like Mobama instead of Palin), and with Wu’s flowy, feminine material, no one will mistake her for her TV counterpart.

Sarah Silverman and Cushnie et Ochs

Sarah Silverman thinks that Jesus is magic, and we think she kind of is. Nominated for Most Outstanding Actress in a Comedy, the leggy brunette who likes controversial jokes about AIDS and puppies should do anything but the obvious when it comes to her wardrobe. We think she’d look amazing in Cushnie et Ochs, an off-the-radar name for the un-fashion set. Plus, a serious black dress would add appeal to the already whip-smart knockout, after the awards, when she’s f*cking Matt Damon.

Mary-Louise Parker and Herve Leger

Mary Louise Parker’s character on Weeds, Nancy Botwin, is no stranger to nudity. (Parker is nominated for Most Outstanding Actress in a Comedy.) We’ve seen her breasts almost as much the show has reefer references. Herve Leger is not for the woman who is body-conscious, so we think one of their new Swarovski-encrusted body-huggers would be perfect; just try not to get the munchies before slipping a Leger dress on, Mary-Louise.

Glenn Close and Marchesa

Marchesa this upcoming season focused on frothy, almost-regal gowns, and who is more Hollywood royalty than Glenn Close(nominated for Most Outstanding Actress in a Drama)? Playing a cutthroat lawyer on Damages, Close should play up her simutaneous power and feminity with something form-fitting and jaw-dropping. After all, she was the Devil in Prada once.

