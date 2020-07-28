The Emmy Nominations Include Nods For Zendaya, ‘Love Is Blind’ & So Many More Surprises

The show must go on. The Emmys nominations 2020 were announced on Tuesday, 28, via virtual event hosted by Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones. Actors Laverne Cox,Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma also presented several Emmy nominations 2020.

The Emmy nominations 2020 come after hundreds of TV productions, from Riverdale to Grey’s Anatomy, shut down in March due to the current health crisis. In June, the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards aired on CBS via virtual ceremonies and remote video production. The Creative Arts Emmys 2020, which had been scheduled for September 12 and September 13, will now be held virtually “over several nights in September.” Specific dates have yet to be announced. This year will also be the first time that the Governors Ball will not follow any Emmys ceremonies.

Though there’s no official announcement on how 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held, it’s likely that the Emmys 2020 will also be virtual. The Emmys 2020 will be hosted Jimmy Kimmel on September 20, 2020. Kimmel will also serve as an executive producer for the show. As for the Emmy nominations 2020, this year’s Emmys will celebrate primetime broadcasting from June 1, 2019, until May 31, 2020. After the Emmy nominations 2020 are announced, a final round of voting will run from August 21 to August 31. (Watch the livestream for the Emmys nominations 2020 here.)

But enough talking. Ahead are the Emmy nominations 2020. This post will continued to be updated as Emmy nominations 2020 are announced.

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)



Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shaloub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard (Modern Family)

Dev Patel (Modern Love)

Adam Driver (Saturday Night Live)

Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live)

Brad Pitt (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Bette Midler (The Politician)

Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott (Black Mirror)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Martin Short (The Morning Show)

Jason Bateman (The Outsider)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Harriet Walker (Succession)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Television Movie

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Titus Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Competition Series

The Masked Singer (FOX)

Nailed It (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Host for a Reality or Competition Series

Amy Poehler (Making It)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Bobby Berk (Queer Eye)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Barbara Corcan (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

Best Structured Reality Series

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Best Unstructured Reality Series

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Food Network)

Cheer (Netflix)

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)