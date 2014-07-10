Emmy Nominations 2014: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Breaking Bad,’ Earn Nods

The 2014 Emmy nominations have arrived! Considering we seem to be in a golden era for television, this year’s nomination pool is especially spectacular, and the battle for a win in some of these categories should be pretty heated. Here are some of the more note-worthy stats and nods for the various shows, as well as some serious snubs that will be sure to have some show fans reeling (what, no love for “Orphan Black”?). Read on for the full list of this year’s Emmy nominees!

Note-worthy nods:

Netflix has again come out as a huge winner in the Emmy race, with a whopping 31 nominations—more than twice their tally from last year. HBO’s spectacularly popular series “Game of Thrones” proved equally winning in terms of nominations, garnering a staggering 19—the highest of any show. (HBO, incidentally, is continuing its streak as the most-nominated networks, with 99 nominations total.) A sleeper hit—FX’s “Fargo”—came in right behind “Game of Thrones” in terms of nominations, with 18 nods. There are also the predictable nominations for “Breaking Bad,” “Orange is The New Black,” “House of Cards,” and “True Detective.”

Who Got Snubbed:

Fans of cult hit “Orphan Black” will be dismayed not to see any nominations for the show—especially considering its breakout star, Tatiana Maslany, was also snubbed for a Best Actress nomination. “Mad Men” fans will likely also cry foul at star Elisabeth Moss getting snubbed this year, as well as “The Good Wife,” which didn’t earn any nominations.

Here’s the full list of 2014 Emmy nominees—who are you rooting for?

Best Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Louie” (FX)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Veep” (HBO)

Best Drama Series

“Breaking Bad” (AMC)

“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Mad Men” (AMC)

“True Detective” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes” (Showtime)

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies” (Showtime)

Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)

Ricky Gervais, “Derek” (Netflix)

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)

Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly” (CBS)

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom” (HBO)

Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective” (HBO)

Woody Harrelson, “True Detective” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Robin Wright, “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Lizzie Caplan, “Masters of Sex” (Showtime)

Kerry Washington, “Scandal” (ABC)