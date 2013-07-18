Emmy Nominations 2013: Kerry Washington, Lena Dunham, More

The kickoff to the major awards season is always the Emmys, which will air on Sunday, September 22 on CBS. Naturally, the ceremony will be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, who is apparently the only actor available to host award shows these days. Luckily for us, we’ll have plenty of times to speculate as to who will win, because the nominations were released in a panel this morning. As usual, it’s a fairly predictable crop of the small screen’s best actors, actresses, and shows, including “30 Rock,” “Homeland,” and “Downton Abbey.” Interestingly enough, Netflix scored big this year, with its original show “House of Cards” making history as the first online show to be recognized in the same level as a network program.

Of course, we’re obviously the most excited for the red carpet, and thankfully starlets like Kerry Washington, Lena Dunham, and Sofia Vergara all received nods, proving that it’ll certainly be fashion-forward.

Read on for the main nominees, and let us know who you think deserved their nomination—and who was snubbed!

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

“Breaking Bad” (AMC)

“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Homeland” (DirecTV)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Mad Men” (AMC)

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey”)

Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”)

Jeff Daniels (“Newsroom”)

Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”)

Damien Lewis (“Homeland”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Danes(“Homeland”)

Vera Farmiga (“Bates Motel”)

Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men”)

Connie Britton (“Nashville”)

Kerry Washington (“Scandal”)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Girls” (HBO)

“Louie” (FX)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“30 Rock” (NBC)

“Veep” (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock”)

Jason Bateman (“Arrested Development”)

Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Matt LeBlanc (“Episodes”)

Louie C.K (“Louie)

Don Cheadle (“House of Lies”)

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Tina Fey (“30 Rock”)

Laura Dern (“Enlightened”)

Lena Dunham (“Girls”)

Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie)

Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

OUTSTANDING MINISERIES OR MOVIE

“American Horror Story: Asylum” (FX)

“Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)

“The Bible” (History)

“Phil Spector” (HBO)

“Political Animals” (USA)

“Top of the Lake” (Sundance Channel)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bobby Canavale (“Boardwalk Empire”)

Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad”)

Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”

Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey”)

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Christine Baranski (“The Good Wife”)

Morena Baccarin (“Homeland”)

Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Driver (“Girls”)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”)

Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family”)

Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)

Bill Hader (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Jane Lynch (“Glee”)

Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”)

Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”)

Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”)

Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE

Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra”)

Matt Damon (“Behind the Candelabra”)

Toby Jones (“The Girl”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Parade’s End”)

Al Pacino (“Phil Spector”)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OF A MOVIE

Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Asylum”)

Laura Linney (“The Big C”)

Helen Mirren (“Phil Spector”)

Sigourney Weaver (“Political Animals”)

Elisabeth Moss (“Top of the Lake”)

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”)

Tom Bergeron (“Dancing With the Stars”)

Betty White (“Betty White’s Off Their Rockers”)

Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”)

Cat Deeley (“So You Think You Can Dance”)

Anthony Bourdain (“The Taste”)

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

“Dancing With the Stars”

“Project Runway”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”