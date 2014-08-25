Emmy Awards 2014: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

The 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are happening now at Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater. Yes, we all want to know if its going to be “Breaking Bad” or “True Detectives” for best drama, but the real prize is, let’s face it, best dressed.
Some of our red carpet favorites? Taylor Schilling was a vision in a beaded nude Zuhair Murad haute couture gown. January Jones was another winner in a voluminous red Prabal Gurung gown. And we have to applaud Lena Dunham for taking a fashion risk in a Giambattista Valli ombre skirt and structured blouse.
Click through the gallery to see all the best style from tonight’s Emmys red carpet and share your favorite with us in the comments!
Julia Roberts goes short on the Emmy's red carpet in Elie Saab haute couture.
"Scandal" star Kerry Washington wearing Prada.
"Homeland" star Claire Danes chose red Givenchy for this year's Emmy's.
"Girls" star and creator Lena Dunham in a Giambattista Valli ombre skirt and top.
"Orange is the New Black" star Taylor Schilling wearing Zuhair Murad haute couture.
"Modern Family" star Sophia Vergara in Roberto Cavalli.
Lizzy Caplan in Donna Karan Atelier
Kristen Wiig in Vera Wang at the Emmy's.
"House of Cards" actress Kate Mara in a white gown, with an intricately beaded top.
"Modern Family" star Julie Bowen at the Emmy's in Peter Som.
Emmy nominee and "Veep" star in Carolina Herrera.
The first transgender Emmy nominee, actress Laverne Cox in white at the Emmy's.
"Breaking Bad's" Anna Gunn in Jenny Packham at this year's Emmy Awards.
"Orange is the New Black" star Laura Prepon in Gustavo Cadile.
"Downton Abbey's" Michelle Dockery took a fashion risk that paid off in this gown by rising star designer Rosie Assoulin.
Actress Michelle Monaghan was a vision in white at this year's Emmy's.
Emmy nominee Lena Headey in a Rubin Singer black gown.
"Girls" star Allison Williams wore Giambattista Valli to the Emmy's.
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting at this year's Emmy's in a red and pink gown.
"Mad Men's" January Jones in red Prabal Gurung.
"Mad Men" star Christina Hendricks wore Marchesa to this year's Emmy's.
"True Detective" actress Alexandra Daddario wore a shimmering nude gown with black detailing along the side.
One of our best dressed of the night was "Mad Men's" Jessica Paré in a beaded black number, and a gorgeous Fred Leighton diamond necklace.
The Mysteries of Laura actress looking stunning in a sleeveless Angel Sanchez gown with sheer slivers throughout, paired with bling by Chopard and a Judith Leiber clutch.
"Mad Men's" Kiernan Shipka wowed in a dove grey Antonio Berardi with beading at the waist.
Kelly Osbourne wore a white and maroon gown by Honor to this year's Emmy Awards.
"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland jumped aboard the crop top trend for this year's Emmy's pairing it with a full ball gown skirt, both by Christian Siriano.
Heidi Klum wore Zac Posen to the Emmy Awards.
Zooey Deschanel in hot pink.
"Nashville" star Hayden Penettiere wowed while pregnant in Lorena Sarbu.
"Veep" star Anna Chlumsky in minimalist white Zac Posen at the Emmy's.
"Orange is the New Black" star Samira Wiley in a lime gown at the Emmy's.
A pregnant Amanda Peet wearing a floral gown to the Emmy's.
Lucy Liu in ethereal white.
