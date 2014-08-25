Emmy Awards 2014: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

The 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are happening now at Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater. Yes, we all want to know if its going to be “Breaking Bad” or “True Detectives” for best drama, but the real prize is, let’s face it, best dressed.

Some of our red carpet favorites? Taylor Schilling was a vision in a beaded nude Zuhair Murad haute couture gown. January Jones was another winner in a voluminous red Prabal Gurung gown. And we have to applaud Lena Dunham for taking a fashion risk in a Giambattista Valli ombre skirt and structured blouse.

Click through the gallery to see all the best style from tonight’s Emmys red carpet and share your favorite with us in the comments!