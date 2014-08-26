Emmy Award Doppelgängers, 2014 Edition

As much as we’re loathe to admit it, the fashion and—for that matter—the whole broadcast at this year’s Emmy Awards was a little disappointing (Sarah Silverman‘s weed bust notwithstanding.) After all, TV is such a thing right now, that even if there wasn’t a knock-your-socks-off red carpet, we kinda did expect a brilliant three-hour show. However, a silver lining hath been wrought: While we were watching the show, we did notice that quite a few stars in attendance looked as if they were channeling other people and things. Yes, people: It’s time for Emmy Awards doppelgängers, 2014 edition.

Whether it was Lena Dunham channeling those pastel ombré cakes that people are always freaking out over on Pinterest, or Robin Wright doing her very best David Bowie, here are 9 celebrity doppelgangers straight from the 2014 Emmy Awards.