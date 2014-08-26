StyleCaster
Share

Emmy Award Doppelgängers, 2014 Edition

What's hot
StyleCaster

Emmy Award Doppelgängers, 2014 Edition

by
Emmy Award Doppelgängers, 2014 Edition
9 Start slideshow

As much as we’re loathe to admit it, the fashion and—for that matter—the whole broadcast at this year’s Emmy Awards was a little disappointing (Sarah Silverman‘s weed bust notwithstanding.) After all, TV is such a thing right now, that even if there wasn’t a knock-your-socks-off red carpet, we kinda did expect a brilliant three-hour show. However, a silver lining hath been wrought: While we were watching the show, we did notice that quite a few stars in attendance looked as if they were channeling other people and things. Yes, people: It’s time for Emmy Awards doppelgängers, 2014 edition.

MORE: 10 Met Gala Doppelgangers, 2014 Edition

Whether it was Lena Dunham channeling those pastel ombré cakes that people are always freaking out over on Pinterest, or Robin Wright doing her very best David Bowie, here are 9 celebrity doppelgangers straight from the 2014 Emmy Awards.

MORE: The 50 Most Stylish TV Characters Of All Time

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Robin Wright and a post-Ziggy Stardust David Bowie

Lena Dunham and those pretty pastel ombré cakes everyone's always pinning.

Michelle Dockery the Sierra Leone flag

Laura Prepon and the scary villainous eels from "The Little Mermaid"

Kelly Osbourne and this guy.

Claire Danes and a bridal Kim Kardashian

Giuliana Rancic and Janice from The Muppets

Zooey Deschanel and '70s Wonder Woman

Samira Wiley and an actual Emmy

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best (and Worst!) Hairstyles from the Emmys

The Best (and Worst!) Hairstyles from the Emmys
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share