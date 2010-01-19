Emmanuelle Chriqui Voted Most Desirable Woman of 2010. How Do You Measure Up?

Six million votes were cast over a six-week period, and the results are in: Emmanuelle Chriqui has been named this year’s Most Desirable Woman according to AskMen.com’s Top 99 Women list.

For the contest, men cast votes for celebrities who they think most embody the qualities they seek in a companion. Best known for her role as Sloane on HBO’s Entourage, Chriqui, 32, beat out Beyonce, Megan Fox, Marisa Miller, and Eva Mendes, last year’s winner, for the title.

“Hearing what that vote is made of is the biggest compliment of all because its not just about being ‘hot’ but about being a well-rounded woman,” she tells AskMen.com. “Thats really empowering — people recognize that I care about other things.”

How do you measure up next to these leading ladies? Take a look at our list of 12 qualities men value most in a woman.

1. It’s important to show men what you want in life, so share your aspirations, whether they’re career-related or personal. If he’s unsure what he wants in life, maybe your goals will help him discover his own ambition.

2. Independence. As much as you value your relationship with your significant other, it’s important that you have independent opinions, interests, and a life of your own. Go out with your girlfriends and take up a hobby or two. Agreeing with everything he says will get old fast, and besides, would you want to date a stage-five clinger?

3. Demonstrate your sense of humor and don’t take yourself too seriously. A funny joke can be the perfect icebreaker in a tense situation or on an awkward first date.

4. Intelligence. It’s a dating myth that men like to date dumb girls. You know your stuff and have the degree to back it up — flaunt what you know by carrying a conversation…without saying “like” every other word.

5. Men and women alike seek relationships because they want to enjoy life with a special someone. Don’t sweat the small stuff and definitely check the pettiness at the door — guys appreciate down-to-earth girls.

6. Be open minded. Offer to learn about his interests, and he’ll do the same for you. It will constantly spark new conversations and who knows, maybe you’ll actually end up liking football!

7. Respect everything about him — his opinions, friends, family, and space. You don’t have to agree with every decision he makes, but support him and whatever you do — don’t criticize him in front of your friends and family. There are certain things that are better suited to be said behind closed doors.

8. If you’re not happy with how things are going, be honest about it. He’s not a mindreader, and nothing will change if you don’t speak up. Skip the games and be upfront about your feelings.

9. It’s okay to have a breakdown every now and then, but if you’re continually irrational and angry, any normal guy is going to go running for the hills. Staying calm and demonstrating your emotional stability will allow your friendship (and relationship) to flourish.

10. Confidence. Guys hate to hear women stressing about how the dress they’re wearing looks horrible on them or that they really need to hit the gym. Project a positive image of yourself by showing that you’re comfortable in your own skin.

11. Guys hate when women misinterpret what they say. Prove that you’re easy to talk to by listening to what they’re saying (without jumping in and jumping to conclusions) and find the right time to bring up important issues. Trust us — this will cut the nagging and arguing in half.

12. Take care of yourself. Now, this doesn’t mean you have to hit the gym twice a day to get Marisa Miller’s abs or Blake Lively’s legs, but taking care of your body shows that you respect yourself and want to live a long and healthy life…hopefully with him!

