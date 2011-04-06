Emmanuelle Alt’s Vogue Video is As Hair Blowy As Expected

Sexy time! I’m kind of obsessed with this Vogue Paris behind the scenes of the October issue video with its Duran Duran music, wind machines, sexy time Balmain dresses and come hither stares. It’s so…fashion!

Entitled “Girls on Film” after the song, the video behind the Emmanuelle Alt styled shoot includes said girls by the names of Anja Rubik, Natasha Poly, and Isabeli Fontana vamping and pouting in metallics while they get their hair and makeup did. All that gold gives way to what look to be Chanel leather caps and fur jackets, followed by leather looks and evening gowns. It’s over the top, saucy and almost satirical, but totally amazing. Plus, I like the guy in the 70s glasses and pink jacket. He might be giving more face than Anja.