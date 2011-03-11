Emmanuelle Alt’s First Vogue Paris Cover: Thoughts?

It’s here boys and girls: Emmanuelle Alt‘s very first cover for Vogue Paris, starring Gisele Bundchen in a white Dolce & Gabbana dress, shot by Inez and Vinoodh. The April 2011 issue showcases the natural beauty of the model and the blooming St. Barts scenery, and it really just screams “spring.”

The photo is fresh, girly and really prettywhich is not at all what I was expecting from the rocker-chic editrix. That said, I really love the simple shot, and it evokes that feeling of wanting to run around outside in an easy, light dress when the weather first turns warm. No, it’s not mind-blowing, but it’s gorgeous. Perhaps Alt is trying to prove that she has a softer side, and that her range spreads wider than black leather, skinny jeans and Balmain jackets.

Tell us how you feel about the springtime cover in the comments sectionbut whether you love it or hate it, it’s time to embrace the new era that is Emmanuelle Alt at Vogue Paris.