Emmanuelle Alt Shares Her Fashion & Beauty Essentials

Alyssa
by
Her inaugural issue of Vogue Paris is about to drop, and after making the rounds at Fashion Monthher first as Editor-in-ChiefEmmanuelle Alt is currently the most talked about lady in the fashion industry. Known primarily as a street-style star before her huge promotion, her cool, casual and quintessentially French way of dressing has the whole world captivated. If you’ve ever dreamed of digging through her closet, you’re in luckSelf Service just posted a list of the editor’s fashion and beauty essentials on its blog. The newest issue of the magazine, which features a statuesque Lara Stone photographed by Alasdair McLellan, is on newsstands now, and click through to see (and shop!) some of Emmanuelle’s favorite things.

Topshop Baxter jeans, $80, at Topshop

Stella McCartney days-of-the-week undies, $195, at Net-A-Porter

iPad 2, $499 and up, at Apple

Jimmy Choo black fringe bag

Classic cable-knit round neck cashmere sweater, $398, at Ralph Lauren

Sofia Coppola for Louis Vuitton Speedy bag, $3700, at Louis Vuitton

Vivienne Westwood black suede pirate buckle boots

Uniqlo classic mens t-shirts in the smallest size, about $13, at Uniqlo

Balmain jacket, $3615, at Net-A-Porter

Gold Cartier watch with black crocodile-leather strap

Tortoiseshell aviators, $140, at Ray Ban

Alaïa high heels, $1840, at Net-A-Porter

Prada Infusion de Fleur dOranger perfume, $74, at Neiman Marcus

