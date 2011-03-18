Emmanuelle Alt Shares Her Fashion & Beauty Essentials

Her inaugural issue of Vogue Paris is about to drop, and after making the rounds at Fashion Monthher first as Editor-in-ChiefEmmanuelle Alt is currently the most talked about lady in the fashion industry. Known primarily as a street-style star before her huge promotion, her cool, casual and quintessentially French way of dressing has the whole world captivated. If you’ve ever dreamed of digging through her closet, you’re in luckSelf Service just posted a list of the editor’s fashion and beauty essentials on its blog. The newest issue of the magazine, which features a statuesque Lara Stone photographed by Alasdair McLellan, is on newsstands now, and click through to see (and shop!) some of Emmanuelle’s favorite things.