Emmanuelle Alt REALLY Likes This Isabel Marant Fringe Dress

Before her huge promotion at Vogue Paris, Emmanuelle Alt was free to take on side-gigs as a stylist and consultant, and one of her more well-known partnerships was with Parisian label Isabel Marant. Alt’s husband, Franck Durand, is the artistic director of Marant’s company, and the newly crowned Editor-in-Chief would style all of the brand’s runway shows and ad campaigns. Although she had to give up that job once she took the helm of FrenchVogue, she still shows the line plenty of love — especially one dress in particular from the Fall 2011 collection.

This fringed suede dress from the Navajo-inspired collection comes in cream and black, and not only does it appear in multiple stories in Vogue Paris’ September issue, Alt was snapped in it during Fashion Week and in theFrench Fashion’s Night Out commercial she recently filmed. Looks like Anna Wintour isn’t the only Vogue editrix who is down with repeating an outfit!

This gorgeous tunic hasn’t hit the Web yet, but if you want to splurge on a collector’s item that already has the super cool French Vogue seal of approval, you should start stalking Net-A-Porter immdiatement.