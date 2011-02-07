StyleCaster
Emmanuelle Alt, Just Your Average Working Mom

Alyssa
by

Last week, our beloved Carine Roitfeld left French Vogue. While February 1 was a very sad day that will live in fashion industry infamy, an equally fabulous woman stepped in to take Carine’s place Emmanuelle Alt.

Aside from her penchant for Balmain jackets and styling ties to Isabel Marant, we can’t say that we knew much about Alt before the announcement of her promotion. Leave it to Vogue to investigate, and Mark Holgate was able to sit down with the editrix in Paris, who answers his pressing questions between sips of Coca Cola Light. (We like her already!)

We’ve compiled a bit of an Emmanuelle Alt cheat-sheet below, because we know you’ve always wondered where the street style icon buys her jeans.

She’s Got Two Kiddies:
Antonin, 13
Franoise, 6

Favorite Photographers:
Mario Testino
Bruce Weber
David Sims
Mert & Marcus

Favorite Models:
Kate Moss
Daria Werbowy

Go-To Denim:
J Brand
Acne
Topshop

Go-To Designers:
Givenchy
Chanel
Balmain

Her Plans For Vogue Paris:
Smoking and nudity galore they’re French!
More beauty trend stories
More French lifestyle stories
No “fashion victim” or “too sexy” editorials

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

