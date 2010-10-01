Emmanuelle Alt Is Our Shopping For Inspiration

Fashion Director of Paris Vogue = Coolest Job Title Ever. Emmanuelle Alt is one of those super fierce effortless women who can toss on skinny leathers and a t-shirt and look cooler than Mick Jagger in an instant. I’m not going to venture to say that you’ll be able to capture her particular brand of no-makeup-unbrushed-hair French insouciance, but she does provide a lesson in layering. Basically, buy seemingly plain pieces that look like they were made for you, layer them almost like you got dressed in the dark, and don’t forget your leather, denim and super sick shoes.

So you may not be styling the next Freja spread in French Vogue, but you can skip the over accessorizing and go straight for the perfect blazer.

1. Iro denim mini, $60, at The Outnet

2. L’Agence black leather jacket, $890, at Net-a-Porter

3. Topshop black skinny belt, $40, at Topshop

4. Seiko watch, $146.25, at Endless

5. O’Neill sweatshirt, $38.99, at Tilly’s

6. Michael Kors black aviator sunglasses, $90, at Nordstrom

7. Juicy Couture jeans, $135, at Style Bop

8. Helmut Lang black leather pants, $855, at Style Bop

9. Alexander Wang black fringe booties, $615, at Shop Zoe

10. AE navy boyfriend blazer, $59.50, at American Eagle Outfitters

Emmanuelle Alt Photos: ImaxTree