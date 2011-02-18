Emma Watson’s Second Fashion Line?

So Emma Watson has been my idol ever since she donned the silver screen as a bushy haired, smart alec companion of Harry Potter. And how could she not? Aside from starring in one of the biggest blockbusters of a generation, she’s since rocked a pixie cut like no other and transformed into a style icon. Just within the past few days, she’s been presented a 2011 ELLE Style award by Vivienne Westwood and named the face of Lancome. Oh, and she just happens to be an Ivy League student too, you know, NBD. Well, Watson added one more thing to her seemingly effortless affinity for perfection by debuting a designer collaboration with Alberta Ferretti in the March issue of VOGUE. Echoing her work last year with People Tree, a line for ethical fashion, Watson and Ferretti came together forPure Threads, an environmentally friendly line featuring lace-lined denim, bohemian dresses, and cotton blouses, like the one she wears above. Priding herself on it’s purely organic creation, Watson tells VOGUE,

“I’m happy to help anyone interested in making conscientious clothing from raw, sustainable materials, so much that I’ll work for free.”

With the last installment of our favorite wizarding world set for July, Emma Watson may not be a wizard anymore, but she’s certainly got us enchanted.

(Image via VOGUE)