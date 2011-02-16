Emma Watson’s New Beauty Gig, Crystal Renn Speaks Up

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte.. only stronger.

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Emma Watson’s resume just got a little longer the HP star was named Lancome’s newest brand ambassador, joining the likes of Julia Roberts, Uma Thurman and Juliette Binoche. Emma will be featured in a Mario Testino-lenses print campaign, next month, shortly followed by television advertisements. (Marie Claire)

Charlotte Olympia’s SS11 shoe collection gets my serotonin levels up with its positively charming styles. Click through for more patterned fabulosity. (High Snobette)

14-year-old blogger/superhuman Tavi Gevinson may or may not have called Mark Bazer creepy during their 15-minute conversation for The Interview Show this morning. (Huffington Post)

No stranger to fur (and no friend of PETA), Dennis Basso used six count ’em six kinds of fur during yesterday’s presentation. (Styleite)

Jessica Alba announced via Facebook today that she and husband Cash Warren are expecting baby number two. She wrote, I thought Id drop by to let you all in on some exciting news Honor is going to be a Big Sister! Aww! (Gossip Cop)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET:

RT @womensweardaily Irina Lazareanu, Sky Ferreira and Anna Dello Russo wearing a large gold cherry hat at Phillip Lim. #NYFW Headwear is the new black.





RT @wmag W magazine Model Ajak Deng hearts Five Guys burgers…and so do I. So jealous she grabbed one before Reed Krakoff! CH http://twitpic.com/40ik57 How is that even fair?

RT @cmbenz Chris Benz Just got a dozen white roses delivered and there’s no card! #secretadmirer? Aren’t they a couple days late?

RT @Modelinia A hand-in-hand moment between Jacquelyn Jablonski and Gilles Mendel. #nyfw http://bit.ly/hgs0w4 #Adorbz!

RT @HuffPostStyle Crystal Renn: the whole world can’t relate to one body type (via @cutblog) http://huff.to/fyRoYu We feel you, girl!

