Emma Watson’s Fashion Line Confirmed

Has Fashion Week gotten the best of Emma Watson? Seems our dear Hermione, who so clearly stated in July that she thinks celebrity fashion branding is ridiculous, has had a change of heart. In July, WWD quoted the Harry Potter star (and most recently Burberry model) as saying:

“I’m not a designer…If someone asked me to do something that was beneficial to a cause, then maybe I’d consider it, but not just [to be able to say] ‘Look at me! I’ve got my own line!’…[It’s] gotten so ridiculous. The idea of making my own perfume makes me want to vomit.”

Well, looks like Emma has found her cause. After months of “is she or isn’t she” chatter, Emma confirmed that she will be collaborating with People Tree, a London-based Fair Trade fashion brand that uses sustainable fabrics in their designs. Launching in February 2010, it will be Emma’s first collection for the label, featuring 26 women’s styles and– wait for it– 15 men’s styles as well. Some accessories will pop up in the collection as well, but judging by said quote above, we’re thinking she’ll take a raincheck on the perfume this time around.

Since the profits of the line will go to the People Tree Foundation (which promotes fair trade), the rising fashionista can now justify her jump onto the celebrity branding bandwagon with her contribution to a charitable cause. Since we love pretty much everything Miss Watson wears herself, we already know the women’s line will be fab, but how will she measure up in menswear? We can’t wait to find out.