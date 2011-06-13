Emma Watson Vamps It Up For July Issue of Vogue

Emma Watson might be best known for her role as a teenage wizard in the Harry Potter films, but in her latest editorial for the July 2011 issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old actress looks every bit the old Hollywood siren. Shot by Mario Testino, the vampy spread features Watson in some seriously glamourous looks, including a Prada paillette dress, a silver Calvin Klein shift and a bejeweled Dolce & Gabbana number. All the while, she sports slicked-back hair, a smoky eye and some dark bordeaux lips.

Although the shoot is a little dark for a mid-summer issue, we love the grown-up glam look for Watson, and this spread will definitely help solidify the actress’ status as a budding style icon. Click through to see all of the photos from Vogue, and read the full feature on Emma at Vogue.com.