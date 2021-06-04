Tom Felton Just Revealed He Has ‘Something’ With Emma Watson Amid Rumors She’s Dating Someone Else

While she’s currently rumored to be dating someone new, Harry Potter fans still can’t help but wonder if there’s any romance between Emma Watson and Tom Felton. The pair first sparked romance rumors while starring together in the Harry Potter franchise—and speculation has only continued to grow as they have remained very close throughout the years since. But where do things really stand between these two?

Well, Felton, 33, isn’t exactly denying those romance rumors. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight just ahead of the Harry Potter flagship store opening in New York City, Felton admitted that there is “something” between him and Watson, 31. “We are something, if that makes any sense, ” the actor, who played Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter opposite Watson’s Hermione Granger, said cryptically. “I think she’s fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment.”

Felton stopped just short of confirming their rumored romance, however, noting that fans’ support for “Dramione” has certainly played a role in all this speculation. “As far as the romantic side of it, I think that’s a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing,” he said, before going on to gush about Watson again. “I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we’ve all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You’re going to get me teary now, but no, I think she’s a fantastic influence on the world.”

Felton’s comments come amid reports that Watson is going “all in” with her rumored boyfriend Leo Robinton, 31. Watson and Robinton were first linked in October 2019 when they were spotted kissing in London and have reportedly been dating ever since. “Emma is so loved up with Leo and this is the happiest anyone’s seen her in a relationship by a million miles,” a source told Us Weekly on June 4. “They’re so connected in every way and spend all their spare time together.”

The source went on to note that while “Emma is all in and has her heart set on a long-term future,” the Beauty and the Beast star “doesn’t want to rush an engagement.” Watson previously shut down rumors that she recently got engaged, tweeting to her fans in May 2021, “If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you.” Of the tweet, Us Weekly’s insider says “she was a little annoyed when people started gossiping about an engagement being in the works, but that was really just a privacy thing.”