Watch Emma Watson’s Epic (and Hilarious) Style Evolution from 2001

It’s hard to believe that Emma Watson is 28 years old. The actress, who turned 28 on April 15, has grown up in the spotlight in front of millions of fans. We’ve watched her trials and tribulations—both on-screen and off. And though Watson has become a bona fide movie star, with A-list directors, fashion designers, and friends on speed dial—she wasn’t always this way.

A little less than two decades ago, Watson was a wide-eyed actress who was walking the red carpet for her first movie premiere, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Little did she (and the rest of the world) know that she would become one of the most well-known—and best-dressed—actresses in the millennial generation. But, like all of us, Watson has had some fashion missteps along the way. Let’s take a look at her evolution from a 10-year-old with an obsession with faux fur and small bags to a trendsetter who never fails to turn heads on the red carpet.