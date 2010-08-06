Emma Watson: Shopping For A Back To School Ivy League Wardrobe

Emma Watson. Photos l to r: Jeffrey Ufberg, WireImage | Jon Furniss, WireImage |Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage | Dave M. Benett, Getty Images

A British Rose with a cult following more akin to a male action star than a petite and pretty 20-year old, Emma Watson is our girl of the week to shop for. A red carpet stunner with a preternaturally mature take on style, Watson isn’t afraid to don a cutting edge designer or two think Rodarte and Proenza Schouler, putting those celebs who think skin tight and uber short is the only way to roll to shame.

Although the final installment of Harry Potter is debuting this fall, Hermione’s alter ego has another important milestone to look forward to first: entering year two of her Ivy League education (how Natalie Portman of her!). We trust the face of Burberry will have her premiere ensembles styled and ready to go, so we’ve opted to compile cute yet causal pieces that are perfect for a New England autumn and the hallowed halls of Brown University instead.

Consider it back to school for a rising star willing to take chances have you peeped that new Rosemary’s Baby inspired cut? We think she’s pretty enough to pull it off, but will Christopher Bailey approve?



1. Blue fringe scarf, $21.99, by Mod Cloth

2. Gray tall leather flat boots, $249.95, by Jeffrey Campbell

3. Cotton twill trench coat, $1,395, by Burberry

4. Army green leather and canvas backpack, $68, by Ecote

5. Leather embossed wrap watch, $85, by La Mer

6. Green silk army shorts, $187, by Alice + Olivia

7. Denim button-down shirt, $88, by Madewell

8. Gray over-the-knee ribbed socks, $16.50, by Madewell

9. Brown suede lace-up bootie, $82.47, by Steve Madden

10. Gray long-sleeved t-shirt dress, $135, by James Perse



Photo: Emma Watson, Facebook

