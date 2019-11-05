Emma Watson Just Called Herself ‘Self-Partnered’ Instead Of Single & We Love That

Forget what you heard from Hermione all those years ago—we’re all grown up now, and can take a nod from something the actress who played her just shared, instead: Emma Watson’s is calling her relationship status “self-parterned,” not single, and honestly, we’re ready to start using this phrase ourselves. After Emma seemingly coined the term during her interview with British Vogue for their December issue (which dropped yesterday,) single ladies around the world breathed a sigh of relief. Here’s a way of explaining our relationship status to nosy relatives during the holiday season that we can really get on board with. “Self-partnered” and happy, thank you.

While it looks like Emma was spotted on a date recently with a mystery man, her interview with British Vogue seems to suggest that fling might be over (or, you know, timing. There’s no telling when this interview took place!) That said, whether Emma’s seeing someone or not is really none of our business—at least as far as the Little Women actress is concerned. She’s perfectly happy being single. Yes, single: not dating mystery man with glasses or Tom Felton (sorry, Dramione shippers! It’s not real.)

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel,’” she explained. “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. Emma added, “I call it being self-partnered.” Yes!

It’s a much gentler and conscious term than “single,” which otherwise feels so lonely and can certainly reinforce ideas about men and women, especially, needing to be in a relationship. Emma noted these pressures for herself in the interview as well, explaining, “I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal,'” she explained, until she realized, “Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious.’ And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around.”

Watson continued, “If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out … There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

But with her perspective on the state of singlehood, Emma gives us a way of rejecting that anxiety. Self-partnered and proud, am I right?