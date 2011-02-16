Emma Watson Outdoes Herself Yet Again

While she’s been keeping things pretty tame on the Harry Potter promotional circuit, minus the minor wardrobe malfunction at the London premiere, Emma Watson upped the ante yesterday for the NYC premiere of the highly anticipated movie.

In her second Proenza Schouler look of the week, Emma added a little danger to her sophisticated style with the leather-topped dress from the line’s Resort 2010 collection. Of course from the waist down she was prim and proper as always. Not only do we absolutely love the sexy dress, we also love Emma taking chances while still keeping her sweet sophistication.