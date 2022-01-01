Emma Watson’s Net Worth Reveals if She Made More For ‘Harry Potter’ or ‘Beauty & the Beast’

If you loved her as both Hermione and Belle, you may want to know about Emma Watson’s net worth and whether she made more from the Harry Potter movies or Beauty and the Beast.

Watson—whose full name is Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson—was born on April 15, 1990, in Paris, France. Her parents, Chris Watson and Jacqueline Luesby, were both lawyers. When she was five years old, Watson moved to England after her parents’ divorce. She would stay in Oxfordshire with her mother during the week and spend weekends with her father in London. In 2000, Watson was cast as Hermione Granger, a witch and one of Harry Potter’s best friends, in the movie adaptation of J.K. Rowling‘s 1997 best seller, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which followed Harry and his friends, Hermione and Ron Weasley, as they attended the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, while defending the wizarding world from Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who killed Harry’s parents and wants to rule both the magical and non-magical universe.

In an interview with W magazine in 2014, Watson revealed that she was was cast because of how “obsessive” she was over the role. “I got the role as Hermione in Harry Potter. I was nine and I loved learning my lines,” she said. “I was completely obsessive and I would do it over and over and over again. Funnily enough, in the first Harry Potter film, if you watch carefully in some scenes you can see me mouthing Harry and Ron’s lines as well as my own because that’s just what I was like. I was crazy.” She continued, “I ended up doing eight auditions to get my role. I auditioned with maybe three or four different sets of Harrys. I would just literally like sit by the telephone and wait to get a phone call and sometimes it would be weeks. I learned then if you’re waiting for something to come it never comes. The phone call always came when I was out of the house. Always.”

When she was told she’d been cast, Watson still didn’t believe the news. “They called me into the producer David Heyman’s very like pristine white office and he said ‘We just wanted to tell you that you are the preferred candidate for the role of Hermoine’. And I kept thinking ‘What does preferred candidate mean?’” she said. After she confirmed the news, it didn’t take long for Watson and her Harry Potter co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Ruper Grint, to become overnight celebrities. “Within about half an hour they’d taken a photograph of Dan, Rupert and I which was then broadcast on the Internet that the three us had been cast,” Watson said. “We moved straight into a hotel. There were press outside our house. It was like this crazy whirlwind; like something from a movie.”

What did Emma Watson make for the Harry Potter movies?

What did Emma Watson make for the Harry Potter movies? Watson starred as Hermione Granger—a witch and one of Harry Potter’s best friends—in eight Harry Potter movies: 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2009’s Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

So how much did Emma Watson make for the Harry Potter movies? Watson made $60 million from the eight Harry Potter movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which equates to around $70 million when adjusting for inflation. While her pay for the first four Harry Potter movies isn’t known, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Watson made $4 million for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2007 and a combined $30 million for the last two Harry Potter movies, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, in 2010 and 2011. (Her salary for the sixth Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, isn’t known.) While $70 million from eight Harry Potter movies is a lot, Watson’s salary was a fraction of what Daniel Radcliffe (who played Harry Potter) made from the films. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Radcliffe made a total of $109 million from the eight Harry Potter movies (almost double what Watson earned), with $50 million from the last two Harry Potter movies alone. As for the Harry Potter movies, the eight films have grossed a total of $7.7 billion.

In an interview with British Vogue in 2019, Watson revealed that she didn’t know how much she made from the Harry Potter movies until her father told her. when she was 18 years old. “By the third or fourth film, the money was starting to get serious,” she said.. “I had no idea. I felt sick, very emotional.” According to Watson, she only received $75 a week as an allowance. When her dad did have the “money talk with her,” Watson recalled how shocked she was to learn what she made from the Harry Potter movies. “I had no idea. I felt sick and very emotional,” she said. After she learned about her net worth, Watson revealed that she took a course at Coutts bank to learn how to manage her money.

Watson also told Interview in 2009 about her first big splurges with her Harry Potter money. “I got myself a laptop. I took my dad to Tuscany. He works so hard, my dad, so I rang up his secretary and asked when he was free, and I booked us a holiday. What else? Oh, I got myself a car,” she said. She continued, “I got my license last year, and I love the Prius, even if my friends say it’s ugly. They say I drive a brick. And, to be fair, it’s not the prettiest car on the road, but it’s good for the environment. It’s sensible and boring—like me.”

What did Emma Watson make for Beauty and the Beast?

What did Emma Watson make for Beauty and the Beast? Watson starred as Belle in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast in 2017. The movie was based on Disney’s 1991 movie of the same title, which is based on Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s 1756 version of the fairy tale and stars the voice of Paige O’Hara as Belle.

So how much did Emma Watson make for Beauty and the Beast? According to The Hollywood Reporter, Watson made $3 million for Beauty and the Beast, with an additional $15 million in bonuses based on the movie’s box office performance. In total, Beauty and the Beast grossed $504 million in the United States and Canada and $759.5 million in other countries for a total worldwide gross of $1.263 billion. While $3 million from Beauty and the Beast is a lot, the amount is a fraction of the $70 million Watson made for the eight Harry Potter movies and is $1 million less than what she made for 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Watson also isn’t the highest-paid live-action Disney star. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina Jolie made $20 million for 2014’s Maleficent while Will Smith asked for $20 million for 2019’s Dumbo, which eventually starred Colin Farrell.

In an interview with ABC in 2017, director Bill Bondon revealed why Watson was cast as Belle in the live-action Beauty and the Beast. “Emma Watson was our first—and really our only—choice for Belle,”he said. “For a lot of reasons: her talent, her beauty, her intelligence.” He continued, “Emma Watson is a twenty-first century, very strong female role model.

How much is Emma Watson’s net worth?

How much is Emma Watson’s net worth? Watson is worth $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with the $70 million she made from the Harry Potter movies and the $3 million she made from Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson’s net worth also includes what she’s made from movies like The Tale of Despereaux, My Week with Marilyn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring and Little Women. In addition to her acting career, Watson also has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Brown University, which she graduated from in 2014, and is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. In 2014, she helped launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, which advocates for gender equality. She’s also a founding member of Time’s Up UK.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Watson has also earned tens of millions of dollars from endorsements with brands like Calvin Klein, Lancome, Dolce & Gabbanna and Burberry. She also designed a clothing line with sustainable fashion brand People Tree and is on the board of directors of Kerig, a luxury brand group, as an advocate for sustainable fashion.

Watson told Interview magazine in 2017 that she—as well as her Harry Potter co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint—struggle with fame because of their success at such a young age. “It’s one of the things that I struggle with, because the three of us—Dan, Rupert and I—were kids when we got cast in this fairy-tale series, and what happened to us was kind of a fantasy story in itself. Outside of the movies,” she said. “So the story of my life has been of public interest, which is why I’ve been so passionate about having a private identity. When I step into a character, people have to be able to suspend their disbelief; they have to be able to divorce me from that girl.” She continued, “And not having everyone know every single intimate detail of my entire life is part of me trying to protect my ability to do my job well.”

Watson also talked about the “fear” of messing up as someone in the public eye. “I know that I’m under a different microscope, a certain level of scrutiny, which I find really hard at times,” Watson said. “And sometimes the fear of doing things is overwhelming. I get incredibly overwhelmed, and sometimes feel hemmed in by that, afraid of that.” She continued, “I know that if I live in that fear, then my life as an artist, as a human being, really, is over. Ultimately, it will silence me, and it will silence what is in me—which I have yet to explore and uncover.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, Watson revealed why she often doesn’t take photographs with fans. “For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters,” she said. “They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data.” She continued, “I’ll say, ‘I will sit here and answer every single Harry Potter fandom question you have but I just can’t do a picture.’ I have to carefully pick and choose my moment to interact. When am I a celebrity sighting versus when am I going to make someone’s freakin’ week? Children I don’t say no to, for example.”

