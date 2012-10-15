Emma Watson, Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan, More: A Look At 10 Stars Who’ve Been Stalked

From traveling on private jets to receiving bags filled with free designer gear, no one is denying that there are a ton of perks to being famous. That said, there are also some crazy downfalls to having A-list celebrity status — just ask one of the many celebs who’ve dealt with stalkers. Thanks to the ever-encompassing world of social media and the all-knowing Internet, it’s not as difficult as it once was to find out where celebrities are these days, and it seems more and more crazed fans are attempting to do things far more desperate than for vying for autographs.

Just today, it was reported that “Perks of Being a Wallflower” star Emma Watson had a scary confrontation with a crazed fan on the set of her latest flick, which got us thinking about other stars who’ve had similar run-ins. Click through the gallery above for a look at some recently notorious celebrity stalking instances.