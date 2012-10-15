Emma Watson, Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan, More: A Look At 10 Stars Who’ve Been Stalked

From traveling on private jets to receiving bags filled with free designer gear, no one is denying that there are a ton of perks to being famous. That said, there are also some crazy downfalls to having A-list celebrity status — just ask one of the many celebs who’ve dealt with stalkers. Thanks to the ever-encompassing world of social media and the all-knowing Internet, it’s not as difficult as it once was to find out where celebrities are these days, and it seems more and more crazed fans are attempting to do things far more desperate than for vying for autographs.
Just today, it was reported that “Perks of Being a Wallflower” star Emma Watson had a scary confrontation with a crazed fan on the set of her latest flick, which got us thinking about other stars who’ve had similar run-ins. Click through the gallery above for a look at some recently notorious celebrity stalking instances.
Last month, Miley Cyrus returned to her Calabasas mansion to find a man waiting in the bushes wielding a pair of scissors. Cyrus — and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth — took the issue to court, and luckily the man was recently sentenced to 18 months in prison. Finally, Hannah Montana can sleep without fear.
Photo:
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for City of Hope
It should come as no surprise that a mentally ill and violent man stalked Madonna in the early 1990s. After all, she was (and still is) one of the most famous people in the world, and let's face it: The famous attract freaks. The latest on her stalker: he recently escaped from the state-enforced mental institution where he was doing time for earlier convictions, and he was just cleared of weapon charges this week.
Photo:
www.famousbase.com/
Lindsay Lohan has had her fair share of stalkers over the years, and in fact, she's been granted multiple restraining orders against the offenders. Her most recent drama involved a man who allegedly followed her to her New York City hotel room late last month, before assaulting her after an argument about cell phone cameras erupted. Of course, this also could have been a case of a wild party gone wrong.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It's hard to believe that anybody out there would want to kill harmless Hilary Duff. However, back in 2006, Duff and former boyfriend Joel Madden got alarmed when an 18-year-old Russian immigrant named Maksim Miakovsky kept popping up — and repeatedly stated that he wanted to kill anyone who prevented him from being with her. After numerous attempts to get a restraining order against Miakovsky, authorities found him at a Residence Inn in Los Angeles, where he told them he was planning on killing Duff that Sunday. While everything else associated with Duff isn't in any way intense, this is certainly one of the more alarming stalker situations.
Photo:
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Social media has definitely taken stalking to new levels, especially in the case of actress Ellen Page. This August, a search warrant was issued in an attempt to identify a crazed fan who repeatedly threatened Page's life, and even tweeted about plans to kill her in a public place. Can't Page just do to him what she did to Patrick Wilson in "Hard Candy"?
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Back in September 2010, a 26-year-old man named Chidi Uzomah went after the king of reality TV, Ryan Seacrest, in Orange County, chasing him around a parking lot with a knife. He's currently behind bars with a two-year sentence, and has to stay away from Seacrest for ten years. No word on whether or not he's a jilted "American Idol" contestant.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
In an especially high-profile 2010 stalking case, an insurance executive followed sportscaster Erin Andrews around to three different cities and shot naked videos of her through hotel peepholes. Luckily, this creep is off the streets — and currently serving jail time.
Photo:
Mike McGregor/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald
Stalkers aren't always crazed randoms, and occasionally hit close to home. In 50 Cent's case, a video vixen who starred in his "Wanksta" video repeatedly harassed him for years, until he finally decided to take a stand in 2011 and put their dialogue on Twitter. It's no secret that 50 loves the ladies, but at a certain point, everyone needs to be left alone.
Photo:
Chris McKay/Getty Images for BET
It seems Paris Hilton can't catch a break. The starlet dealt with three stalking-related incidents in 2011. While hers were notably less violent than others, having people repeatedly attempt to camp out in her yard and spy on her through her windows probably gets really old, really fast.
Photo:
Rachel Murray/WireImage