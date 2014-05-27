Has Anyone Noticed That Emma Watson and Kiernan Shipka are Starting To Look Alike?

We don’t know about you, but as soon as we noticed a very grown-up-looking Kiernan Shipka on Sunday’s mid-season finale of “Mad Men,” we couldn’t help but think she looked like another famous actress: Emma Watson.

Sure, they’ve both got strawberry blonde hair, but we’ve noticed other similarities as well: Their faces seem to have starting looking oddly similar, down to the shape of their noses, their coloring, and their lips. Plus, they both started out as child actors (Shipka is only 14, but started on the AMC drama at age 6, while Watson, 24, got her start in “Harry Potter” at age 9), both are regarded as fashion darlings, and both carry themselves with poise well beyond their age.

Take a look at the photos above and let us know: Do you think Emma Watson and Kiernan Shipka are starting to look alike? Sound off!