10 Reasons Why Emma Watson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Would Make the Best Couple Ever

Alright, here’s what happened. On Sunday night, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emma Watson took the stage together to present the Oscar for Achievement in Visual Effects. Normally, this would be the kind of category that prompts viewers at home to take a snack break, but then JGL did this awesomely chivalrous and dorky bow to Emma, and she did a cute, slightly embarrassed bow back.

The Internet collectively swooned, and then busily set about one of it’s favorite pastimes: “shipping.”

For those who don’t know, “shipping,” (short for “relationship-ing”) is when people (mostly on Tumblr) pretend that two celebs or characters are a couple, even when they really, really aren’t. And occasionally, when they really, really are. Ahem, Jackie and Kelso of “That ’70s Show” fame.

Basically, we just all saw Emma and JGL standing next to each other, and were like, “Wow, they’re both so good-looking and well-dressed!” “They’re exactly the right height difference for optimal spooning!” “They would have such adorable babies!”

While we know it won’t happen at this juncture—Emma is dating rugby player Matthew Janney, and JGL has an as-of-yet-unnamed girlfriend—here’s our list of 10 reasons that we think these two would make the best couple ever.

1. As previously mentioned, dang, they are sharp dressers and attractive people.

If they did a couples photo-shoot for Vogue, they might single-handedly revive the print industry.

2. They could bond over their shared child-stardom.

And cheers to the fact that they seem to have avoided any long-lasting, Lohan-esque damage. Gordon-Levitt started work as a little tyke in movies like “Angels in the Outfield,” and the TV show “Third Rock From the Sun,” while Watson is, of course, known for her role as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” movies.

3. They both like to keep their private lives private.

Can’t you just see them dodging the paparazzi together? Here’s JGL’s NSFW-ish video of him turning the camera on the paparazzi

And here’s one of Emma politely but firmly avoiding the photogs at LAX

5. They’re both Ivy-league brainiacs.

After filming “10 Things I Hate About You,” JGL took a break from acting to attend Columbia University in 2000, where he studied history, literature, and French poetry.

Emma took a gap year between secondary school and college to finish filming Harry Potter, but then went on to Brown University in 2010. She’s currently on hiatus from academia, but has plans to return to Brown to finish her degree.

6. They get along with each other’s friends.

Emma was a favorite to star in JGL’s friend Scarlett Johansson‘s directorial debut “Summer Crossing.”It didn’t happen, but still. Meanwhile, at last year’s Oscars, Joseph took this selfie with Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe.

6. They’re both offbeat, creative types.

JGL, on creativity: “The most valiant thing you can do as an artist is inspire someone else to be creative.” Swoon. Gordon-Levitt also has his own production company called hitRECord that is based on the idea of creating collaborative multimedia projects that mix film, music, and visual art.

Watson, on her crafty side, “I’m very crafty! One time I made a television set out of a cardboard box. Everybody thought it was a lark! This was the beginning of a love affair with the arts. I’m now studying art in Brown, a fancy American school.”

7. They could attempt to switch accents and then mercilessly make fun of each other.

Here’s Watson (pre-“Bling Ring”) doing an American accent on “Letterman.”

Here’s a clip of Gordon-Levitt doing a fairly awful English accent in a short for hitRECord

8. Their relationship would be the same amount of goofy and fun as this selfie.

Posted to Twitter by Gordon-Levitt, and given the following caption. Perfect for their future scrapbook, right?

9. They’d both probably dislike the entire concept of us shipping them.

Why? Because they’re both opposed to the idea of being defined by celebrity status and/or overly-romanticized ideas of love.

JGL’s strong feelings on romantic movies: “If you want to talk about an immoral movie, those are the movies that are just blindly reenforcing these cliches of love at first sight, first kiss … get married and ride off together into the sunset. It’s systematically ruining people’s lives.”

Emma on individuality: “I don’t want other people to decide who I am. I want to decide that for myself. I want to avoid becoming too styled and too “done” and too generic. You see people as they go through their career and they just become more and more like everyone else. They start out with something individual about them but it gets lost.”

10. And lastly, they could star in a movie together and showcase their amazing chemistry.

Then they wouldn’t have to worry about actually getting together, because we could just live vicariously through their fictional romance!

Oh, and one more thing: Emma could make Gordon-Levitt do this every single night: