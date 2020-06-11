Emma Watson Also Doesn’t Support J.K. Rowling After Her Transphobic Tweets

First Daniel Radcliffe. Now Emma Watson has reacted to J.K. Rowling’s transphobic tweets. The actress, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise based on the books written by Rowling, took to her Twitter on Wednesday, June 10, to send love to the trans community in the wake of Rowling’s transphobic rant in a series of tweets and an essay.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” Watson wrote. “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

The Little Women actress went on share that she donates to Mermaid and Mama cash, two organizations that provide resources to the trans community. “If you can, perhaps you’ll feel inclined to do the same,” she tweeted. “Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x.”

While she didn’t mention Rowling by name, Watson’s tweets come after the author came under fire for transphobic tweets she wrote about people who menstruate. After the backlash, Rowling went on to explain herself in an essay, which further marginalized the trans community.

After the backlash, many stars from Harry Potter, including Evanna Lynch and Daniel Radcliffe, went on to criticize Rowling for her opinion.

“While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment,” Radcliffe wrote in an essay published by the Trevor Project on June 8. “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Eddie Redmayne, who plays the lead of the Fantastic Beasts movies based on Rowling’s books, also slammed the author’s transphobic tweets in an interview with Variety.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself,” Redmayne said in a statement to Variety. “This is an ongoing process.”

He continued, “As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”