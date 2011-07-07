Emma Watson in Vintage at Harry Potter Premiere

The latest installment of the Harry Potter movies, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, premiered last night at Odeon Leicester Square in London. Stars Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe looked thick as thieves as they posed for photos — it really does seem like these three are friends doesn’t it?

Even though Ron Weasley (Rupert) and Harry Potter (Daniel) had questionable red carpet looks, It Girl Emma Watson looked elegant and age-appropriate on the red carpet. The <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/news/2084/what-would-harry-say/AmEJYwM2″ target=”_blank”>Interview covergirl and star of Burberry’s fall ad campaign wore a floor length vintage Ossie Clark dress with soft hair and very natural makeup. This was a perfect choice for the premiere, as it guarantees that the 19-year-old actress will appeal to both her younger and older fan base. Famed Harry Potter author JK Rowling wore a royal blue Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti dress and a metallic blue Marc Jacobs clutch.