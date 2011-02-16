Emma Watson in Christopher Kane

With the opening of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince just 6 days away (but who’s counting?), Emma Watson continues to amaze us with her fashion choices. For an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman to promote the latest Harry Potter flick, the film’s female star wore a nude tiered Christopher Kane dress with black piping from the designer’s Fall 2009 collection with Charlotte Olympia platform pumps. In addition to the dress being amazing, it’s an appropriate choice given Emma’s age and the movie she’s promoting. Also, big ups to the actress supporting fellow Brit (and fashion darling) Christopher Kane.