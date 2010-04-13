Emma Watson Goes From Little Girl Wizard to Grown-Up Ad Model and 7 More Celebrity Before and Afters

The painfully awkward years we’ve all gone through them, even celebrities. They may appear poised now, but rewind the clock a few years and you’d be surprised to find that some starlets looked shockingly normal (and some, even downright dowdy).

From ugly ducklings to beautiful swans, here are our top ten Hollywood transformations.



1. Emma Watson (above)



My, my, can we just say that Emma Watson has come a long way since her early days as bushy-haired Hermione Granger? From awkward child star to stunning (and Burberry-worthy) British rose, we have to admit that the Harry Potter star aged more than gracefully.

2. Jessica Biel Mary who? Let’s just say that Jessica Biel has come a long way since 7th Heaven. Long gone are her days as the goody-goody tomboy/ ministers daughter and thank goodness for that. Were sure legions of men around the world agree with us.

3. Leighton Meester Who would have thought that the Queen Bee of the Upper East Side could look so (dare we say it) dowdy? Attention Tinseltown stylists: We applaud you for keeping awkward pink turtlenecks at bay.

4. Anne Hathaway First things first, just look at the pants that Miss Hathaway is sporting in the above pic. The actress is looking more like your clashing, er, ecletic kid sister than the ravishing red-carpet stunner that she has become.

5. Megan Fox Some girls just never ran into speed bumps well, in the looks department at least. Megan Fox is one of those special breeds. From cute girl-next-door to smoldering sexpot, we have to admit that the Transformers star looked damn good throughout. Jealous.

6. Carey Mulligan Sweet-faced but plain actress to fierce pixie-cut rocking starlet (Rosemary’s Baby anyone?), we cant tell which version we like better of British star Carey Mulligan. Opinions?

7. Kelly Osbourne Kelly fulfilled her role well as the offspring of Ozzy Osbourne during her earlier years. Youd have to look like that if your fathers nickname is the Prince of Darkness. Lately, Ms. Osbourne has been looking a lot more prim and polished, but we’re sure Daddy doesn’t mind.

8. Nicole Richie Nicole Richie has come a long way since her days as the hard-partying, reckless heiress she portrayed on The Simple Life. From trashy tabloid queen to polished A-lister, we applaud Ms. Richie for her 180-degree transformation.

9. Kristen Stewart Here, we have another gangly child star-turned-starlet. Unfortunately, it seems as if the Twilight headliner has managed to retain every bit of awkwardness from her early years, but luckily minus the little boy connotations.

10. Mia Wasikowska Best known for her portrayal of Alice in the trippy Tim Burton rendition of Alice in Wonderland, actress Mia Wasikowska has been filming movies for years in her native country of Australia. Since chopping off her long locks, we have to admit that we barely recognize the Aussie star. But is that a good thing?

What do you thing of these stars’ head-turning transformations? Let us know your favorites in the comments below!