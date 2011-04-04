Emma Watson Gets Flack for Bad Skin, Gisele’s Bodyguards

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE:

The Daily Mail took issue with Emma Watson having bad skin AND being the new face of Lancome. (Fashionista)

Style.com is going to launch a print version. So retro! (Styleite)

Gisele and Tom Brady’s bodyguards are facing a Costa Rican court for the alleged shooting that took place at the couple’s wedding. (Huffington Post)

Natalia Vadianova wears her Ralph Lauren with no pants for Harper’s Bazaar. (Fashion Gone Rogue)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @mrbradgoreski I still have the first pair of Prada shoes I ever bought. I cannot get rid of them. I got them in the late 90s http://mypict.me/j56V9 Collector’s item!

RT @vmagazine She’s baaaaack! Listen to the new, auto-tuned single from Kate Bush. http://bit.ly/hDzcSv Heart her!

RT @reece_hudson Photo: Irving Penn / Deep Sea Diver http://tumblr.com/x5x1ztkdni Mysterious…

RT @metmuseum I have always loved painters, and felt on an equal footing with them.Designer Paul Poiret in his 1931 memoir, The King of Fashion Fashion is art or art is fashion?

Emma Watson on Set for Lancome Photo: Marc Piasecki, WireImage