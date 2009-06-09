Emma Watson Dresses up for Burberry, Has to Tone it Down

Yesterday, we absolutely loved Christopher Bailey’s romantic Burberry Prorsum Resort 2010 collection. Today, it’s all about their newly released fall/winter ads featuring Emma Watson. The campaign, which was shot by Mario Testino in Westminster, will launch in August, but thanks to Refinery 29, we have a sneak peek.

The actress otherwise known as Hermione has been getting a lot of attention for her fashionable choices lately, but the Harry Potter producers think it may have gone too far. They reportedly asked her to tone down a shoot for W that was maybe a little too steamy for her young fans.