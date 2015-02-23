Emma Watson Clears Up Those Prince Harry Rumors

We knew rumors that Emma Watson and Prince Harry were dating sounded too good to be true–and it turns out they absolutely are.

An Australian tabloid caused the internet to collectively lose its cool last week, claiming sources had confirmed Harry has been pursuing Watson, and the pair were now dating. We barely had a moment to celebrate this most perfect of (alleged) couples, before Watson took to Twitter to squash our hopes. Emma Watson fans, you can stop planning her royal wedding now: “World. Remember that little talk we had about not believing everything written in the media?!” she posted.

WORLD ♥ Remember that little talk we had about not believing everything written in the media?! — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) February 22, 2015

Sigh. It was good while it lasted.