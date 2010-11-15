StyleCaster
Share

Emma Watson Debuts Burberry Bespoke Trench

What's hot
StyleCaster

Emma Watson Debuts Burberry Bespoke Trench

Kerry Pieri
by

In the illustrious words of Kanye West, “before he speak his suit bespoke.” In other words, those who are well-tailored make the very best impressions.

Emma Watson debuted a Burberry bespoke trench to enter the wilds of the airport. With leather sleeves and a totally adorable broach accoutrement, it’s more than fairly awesome. If Christopher Bailey isn’t your bff and you don’t star in Burberry Prorsum campaigns, you can get your very own bespoke trench come the New Year.

Photo: Burberry

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share