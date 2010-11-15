Emma Watson Debuts Burberry Bespoke Trench

In the illustrious words of Kanye West, “before he speak his suit bespoke.” In other words, those who are well-tailored make the very best impressions.



Emma Watson debuted a Burberry bespoke trench to enter the wilds of the airport. With leather sleeves and a totally adorable broach accoutrement, it’s more than fairly awesome. If Christopher Bailey isn’t your bff and you don’t star in Burberry Prorsum campaigns, you can get your very own bespoke trench come the New Year.



Photo: Burberry

