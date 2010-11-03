Emma Watson Channels Twiggy For Vogue UK

Emma Watson graces the cover of Vogue UKs December issue with a mature elegance that seems a far cry from her big screen days playing a wizard. In fact, she was so eager to escape the Potter phenomenon that she told the mag how she turned down a place at Cambridge University because it was a bit Hogwarts-looking. And now that the Harry Potter movies are finally wrapped, the young British star is finally free to shed her Hermione Granger exterior and let the real Emma Watson shine. And that she did in the much anticipated December editorial, shot by famed photographer Mario Testino.

In the spread, a playful Watson models beautiful pieces from Chanel, Valentino, and Marc Jacobs, among others. A photo of Watson jumping on a bed in nothing but an over-sized sweater beautifully captures the actress down to earth spirit, something that seems to be lacking in many of the young actresses weve seen grow up in front of our eyes. On the contrary, Watson is a Prius driving, Ivy League student the true antithesis of her Hollywood peers. In the “superstar” issue, which hits newsstands tomorrow, Vogues megastar reveals how she managed to stay so grounded, all while balancing school, acting and being last year’s face of Burberry. Click through the photos above for a sneak peek at the striking editorial.