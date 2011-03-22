Emma Watson For Alberta Ferretti Is Pretty… Expensive

The recent Burberry Muse, Lancme beauty and Brown dropout Emma Watson has amazed the fashion world once againher design debut, a collaboration with fashion icon Alberta Ferretti, has just hit the web. “Pure Threads” looks very much like Watson’s own wardrobe, with lots of whites, florals and romantic elements that totally fit in with the ’70s revival that’s going on.

Exclusively for sale on the designer’s website, Watson has also made the collection environmentally friendly. A portion of the sales will go to People Tree Foundationan organization that Watson has worked with in the pastwhich helps produce low-impact clothing.

The five-piece line is a bit expensive (um, $880 for a cotton maxi skirt?!), but I am really digging the denim shorts with white appliqued details on the sides. I guess I’ll have to sell some of my Harry Potter paraphernalia in order to afford them.

Plus, there is an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the shoot on the website, which makes Emma Watson & Alberta Ferretti totally look like bffs.

Photos via WWD