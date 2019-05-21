Emma Thompson Rocking the Ugly Sneaker Trend on the Red Carpet Is My New Aesthetic

Scroll To See More Images

A good red carpet moment is ~everything~ to me, y’all. Of course, typically these style moments feature gorgeous gowns and the sleekest of suits, because red carpet events are known for being rather glamorous. On Monday night, though, at an event for her new film Late Night, Emma Thompson stepped out onto the red carpet in an outfit that has become my new aesthetic. Thompson is already iconic due to her incredible filmography (over 30 years worth of work!!) and charming accent (obviously). And now, I’m adding another log to the fire: this! freaking! outfit!

Not only did the actress go bold with a red hot matching set—equal parts stylish and casual—on this red carpet, she totally rocked the ugly sneaker trend. Are you screaming? Because I’m screaming. Personally, I debated over whether or not the ugly sneaker trend was something I could get behind for a long time. I eventually came around (and even own a pair of chunky sneakers myself). If I hadn’t already accepted the trend, though, this ensemble would have sealed the deal for me. Emma Thompson: living, ugly-sneaker-wearing legend. I will never be over this.

In case you missed it, Emma Thompson’s latest venture—other than into the foray of ugly dad sneakers—is the film Late Night, where she plays a late night talk show host who has just hired her first female staff writer (Mindy Kaling) in an attempt to create some diversity in the writers’ room. The comedy premieres June 7, and I’m anxiously awaiting to see this Thompson/Kaling pairing. (A match made in heaven? I think so.) Until then, I’ll be pasting photos of this glorious outfit on every mood board I ever make now and forever. All hail Emma Thompson—but especially Emma Thompson wearing ugly sneakers on the red carpet.