Here Are the 3 Workout Moves Emma Stone Does to Stay in Shape

In case you were hoping to work out like Emma Stone, we have some good news for you: Now you can, courtesy of none other than Jason Walsh, her trainer, who told People the exact moves he has her do whenever she works out with him. All three are simple, relatively easy, and can be performed at home. What more could you ask for? Also, you’re welcome. Scroll down to discover them all—and how to do them yourself.

Deadlifts

“Deadlifting is essential to all of my training programs, whether it’s men or women, because it strengthens all the major muscle groups while reinforcing primitive movement patterns and alignments,” Walsh told People. “Essentially, it’s the most effective move there is.”

To do yourself, stand with feet hip-width apart, bending your knees slightly. Keep weight in your heels, push your hips back, slowly swing your midsection forward while sliding a weighted bar, dumbbells, or a kettlebell down the front of your thighs, stopping when you reach just below your knees. Then slowly stand, keeping your shoulders back.

Sled Pushes

Sled pushes are “another great tool that utilize all major muscle groups, but in a unilateral form with a single leg working at a time,” Walsh said. If you want to burn fat or condition your body, these are your go-to.

Stand in front of a weighted sled (or something else heavy and low to the ground). Place one foot in front of the other, slightly bend forward at your hips, hold the front of the sled, and push. Walk forward, as far as you can go, then turn around and do it again.

Hip thrusts

Also known as bridges, these are good for hip movement—and work the booty. “This might be the single best exercise for the glutes, which are the biggest, and in my opinion, the most important muscle group in the body,” Walsh said.

Lie on your back with bent knees and feet parallel, palms down. Raise your hips, then lower. Do 10 to 15 reps. And now you look just like Emma Stone. Tada!