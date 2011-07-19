Emma Stone vs Mila Kunis: Ladies in Red Style Standoff

Who says red heads can’t wear red? Although, I have been more than vocal on my thoughts regarding Emma Stone’s hair color – girl rocks it as a blonde – I must admit the actress looked hot in the hue, both on her body and her head, at last night’s Friends With Benefits premiere in LA. Do you know who else looked hot in red? Mila Kunis. And you know what that means… it’s a style standoff.

Mila wore a red knee-length Lanvin dress with an ultra flattering portrait neckline. The length was demure, the entire look was fitted and she paired it with black satin heels. Mila looks straight classy in theory, so I I hate to do this, but this dress just seems better suited to a very tall, busty woman, a l Christina Hendricks or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. I wish she had opted for something a bit flirtier or girlish.

Emma Stone wore a red sweater with a hot pink Giambattista Valli Fall 2011 peplum skirt. It showcases some major styling prowess. The color combo was fun and interesting and I love the nude shoes. I didn’t think a peplum skirt could look normal in real life, but I was wrong, and happy to be proven so. I’m basically obsessed with this look.

So, I think it’s rather obvious who I’m handing the standoff to, but who are you digging?

