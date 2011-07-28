Emma Stone: Shopping For

I just think Emma Stone is awesome she’s funny and she’s talented, and especially when she’s blonde, she’s so, so pretty. So there’s that. But beyond how she’s killing it in the acting game, I just have to say, she’s really getting it done on the red carpet, as well. I mean, she rocks Tom Ford. That’s serious.

Emma is feminine without being too girly, she keeps it modern without being overly minimal, she doesn’t fear the color especially bright pink and she shares my adoration for a solid platform heel.

Bite off of her in time for her Crazy, Stupid, Love. film premiere this weekend. She’s not even paying me for that plug, I just like her that much.

Photos: SIPA