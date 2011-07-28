StyleCaster
Share

Emma Stone: Shopping For

What's hot
StyleCaster

Emma Stone: Shopping For

Kerry Pieri
by
Emma Stone: Shopping For
2 Start slideshow

I just think Emma Stone is awesome she’s funny and she’s talented, and especially when she’s blonde, she’s so, so pretty. So there’s that. But beyond how she’s killing it in the acting game, I just have to say, she’s really getting it done on the red carpet, as well. I mean, she rocks Tom Ford. That’s serious.

Emma is feminine without being too girly, she keeps it modern without being overly minimal, she doesn’t fear the color especially bright pink and she shares my adoration for a solid platform heel.

Bite off of her in time for her Crazy, Stupid, Love. film premiere this weekend. She’s not even paying me for that plug, I just like her that much.

Photos: SIPA

0 Thoughts?
1 of 2

1. Urban Decay high gloss in Big Bang, $19, at Sephora
2. Marcus Lupfer pink dress, $830, at Net-a-Porter
3. Erickson Beamon Great Expectations cuff, $684, at Charm & Chain
4. Topshop silver heels, $120, at Topshop
5. Milly ruffled lace dress, $345, at Net-a-Porter
6. T by Alexander Wang long silk dress, $270, at LaGarconne
7. Michael Kors silk satin mini, $120, at Net-a-Porter
8. Tibi bow embellished sweater, $37.20, at Tibi
9. Topshop black snakeskin heels, $145, at Topshop
10. Diane von Furstenberg clutch, $295, at DVF
11. Steven Madden Partyy shoes, $65.42, at Zappos

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Raquel Zimmermann: Beauty Chameleon

Raquel Zimmermann: Beauty Chameleon
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share