Breaking: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling Will Reunite in a New Comedy That’s Also a Musical

Fans of “Crazy, Stupid Love,” your prayers have been answered.

After some time behind the camera, Ryan Gosling is finally stepping back onto the big screen—with Emma Stone by his side in a new comedy. And, if that wasn’t enough, it’s also a musical. Woo-hoo!

The new film, “La La Land,” follows the stories of Sebastian and Mia, two young folks drawn together “by their common desire to do what they love.” As both of them reach a certain level of success, their relationship is tested and “they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.” The film’s synopsis already has our interest piqued.

The film is written and directed by “Whiplash” director Damien Chazelle, who’s no strangers to musicals. Before that flick scored Chazelle an Oscar nom, his feature debut was Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, a charming, old-school musical that was a hit on the indie circuit.

The film is set to be released on July 15, 2016 and we must say, we can’t wait.

A trailer for the film is still yet to be released, but we’ll make sure to let you know when it is.